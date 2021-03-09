Product Information Management Market 2021 Business Scenario – SAP SE, Salsify Inc., Syndigo LLC, Informatica LLC, inRiver AB, EnterWorks Acquisition Inc.

The Product Information Management Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The Product Information Management Market was valued at USD 8.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 31.84 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.2% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Product Information Management Market: SAP SE, Salsify Inc., Syndigo LLC, Informatica LLC, inRiver AB, EnterWorks Acquisition Inc. ((Winshuttle Software), Agility Multichannel Limited, IBM Corporation, Pimcore USA, Akeneo SAS, Plytix Limited and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2020 – IBM Corporation announced an upgrade to its existing solution. IBM Product Master, formerly known as IBM InfoSphere Master Data Management Collaborative Edition, provides trusted product information management (PIM) and master data management (MDM) capabilities. IBM Product Master Collaborative Edition V12.0 brings the following enhancements to the persona user interface: Secondary spec support and Capability to hide empty collaboration areas and steps.

– September 2019 – Insite Software, a provider of B2B eCommerce solutions, launched InsitePIM, a new cloud-based PIM module for InsiteCommerce. InsitePIM allows teams to set up product catalogs and configure product data requirements quickly. The new tool offers helpful functionality to efficiently manage data acquisition and curation processes critical to e-commerce success.

Key Market Trends:

– The adoption of product information management (PIM) is expected to be highest in the retail and e-commerce industry due to the growing focus on enhancing customer experience and the adoption of artificial intelligence and retail analytics tools in the retail and e-commerce sector.

– Owing to digitization, customers have the power to access product information through various sources. Also, with the massive growth in e-commerce, customer preferences and behaviors have changed drastically. Moreover, as the world of mobility and artificial intelligence combines smart data analytics, retailers worldwide can experience accurate analytics that is useful for their business.

– For instance, according to Shopify, by 2021, the global e-commerce is forecast to be worth USD 4.97 trillion, almost a 400% increase in seven years. North America contributes USD 552.6 billion, which is second to Asia (USD 831.7 billion in total e-commerce sales), with China as the largest single market. It is estimated that there will be 1.92 billion global digital buyers in 2019, with e-commerce sales expected to account for 13.7% of retail sales worldwide.

Regional Analysis For Product Information Management Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Product Information Management Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Product Information Management Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

