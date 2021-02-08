Product Engineering Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | ALTRAN, IBM Corporation, Lightbend, Inc., Wipro Limited And Many More

Product Engineering Services Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Surging demand for the accelerating time to market, is driving the growth of the market

The fear among the manufacturers of losing control over intellectual property rights, is restricting the growth of the market

In December 2016, ALTRAN has declared the acquisition of Pricol Limited to increase their offerings into embedded systems, industrial design, mechanical design, prototyping, testing support and contract manufacturing through which it can serve the automotive, medical, consumer and industrial sectors.

Product Engineering Services Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global product engineering services market are ALTRAN, IBM Corporation, Lightbend, Inc., Wipro Limited, Happiest Minds, AVL List GmbH, Capgemini, Accenture, ALTEN Group, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, HARMAN International, Nexient, EPAM Systems, Inc., Pactera Edge, Tech Mahindra Limited, Genpact, Infosys Limited, Cognizant, BITCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, LUXOFT, eInfochips, VOLANSYS Technologies, ITC Infotech India Ltd., CYGNET INFOTECH, Trigent Software, Inc. among others.

Product Engineering Services Market Analysis:

Global product engineering services market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the introduction of web 2.0 technologies and utility based software delivery through SaaS.

Competitive Landscape:

Global product engineering services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of product engineering services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

