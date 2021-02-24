Product Engineering Services Market By Product Application Manufacturer Sales and Segmentation – Forecast to 2027
Global product engineering services market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the introduction of web 2.0 technologies and utility based software delivery through SaaS. The adoption of new engineering models and digital technology models has led to the growth of more efficient products in terms of cost and quality.
Product engineering refers to the process of designing, innovating, developing, deploying and testing a software product. Product engineering services are the engineering consulting services which involves various hardware, embedded, software and IT solutions for the manufacturing of product in the cost effective manner. The main need of company is to reduce time and cost of market without compromising the quality. It provides personalized technologies and products for market, engineering innovative customer experiences and ensuring global product compliance.
Market Drivers:
- Surging demand for the accelerating time to market, is driving the growth of the market
- The need and demand for continuous innovation and technological upgradation, is driving the growth of the market
- The rising need among the manufacturers to reduce the production cost, is boosting the growth of the market
- The increasing adoption rate of internet of things, is driving the growth of the market
- The increasing rate of R&D by the SME’s, is propelling the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- The fear among the manufacturers of losing control over intellectual property rights, is restricting the growth of the market
- The wide difference of culture in respect to product philosophy and design, hampers the market growth
Segmentation: Global Product Engineering Services Market
By Service
- Product and Component Design
- New Product Development
- Design Support
- Software Engineering
- Embedded Software Services
- Independent Software Services
- Hardware Engineering
- Prototype Testing
- Process Engineering
- Manufacturing Engineering Support
- Knowledge Based Engineering
- Maintenance, Repair and Operations
- Others
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- IT
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Telecom
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- U.K.
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2016, ALTRAN has declared the acquisition of Pricol Limited to increase their offerings into embedded systems, industrial design, mechanical design, prototyping, testing support and contract manufacturing through which it can serve the automotive, medical, consumer and industrial sectors.
- In August 2016, AVL List GmbH announced its acquisition of Dacolt International BV to improve their advance simulation technology with the advent of Dacolt’s new simulation applications in the field of industrial combustion.
Competitive Analysis
Global product engineering services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of product engineering services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global product engineering services market are ALTRAN, IBM Corporation, Lightbend, Inc., Wipro Limited, Happiest Minds, AVL List GmbH, Capgemini, Accenture, ALTEN Group, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, HARMAN International, Nexient, EPAM Systems, Inc., Pactera Edge, Tech Mahindra Limited, Genpact, Infosys Limited, Cognizant, BITCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, LUXOFT, eInfochips, VOLANSYS Technologies, ITC Infotech India Ltd., CYGNET INFOTECH, Trigent Software, Inc. among others.
Major Highlights of Product Engineering Services market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Product Engineering Services market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Product Engineering Services market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Product Engineering Services market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
