Product Analytics Market – In-depth Analysis of the Industry with Future Estimations

The demand for product analytics market is witnessing growth due to the rising demand for customers for fast, on-demand, and reliable services during digital interactions. The digital engagement has immensely evolved across the globe, where consumers are turning to the digital world for almost everything, ranging from gaming and retail to banking and e-commerce. Product analytics is witnessing a high demand with the increasing requirement for tracking customer’s behavior to provide them better services in future.

Companies are increasingly investing in digital intelligence to gauge the changing preferences of customers, and offer them personalized services. The product analytics market can take advantage of the inclusion of the artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies, such as the convolutional neural networks. These technologies are currently being used for unstructured text, image, and voice processing, and may find application in several other domains.

The cognitive technologies that are based on human mind, would be used for processing the complex data streams, which would be generated for effective marketing of insurance products considering a potential customer’s past activities and behaviors.The product analytics market is bifurcated into mobile-based and web-based solutions, based on solution. The dominating share in the market in 2018 was held by the web-based solutions bifurcation.

