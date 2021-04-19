Procurement Analytics Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast till 2027

Procurement Analytics Market is the first-rate market research report generated by skilful and experienced team players who support in accomplishing an absolute growth and success in the business. This document helps effortlessly figure out brand awareness and perception of the brand and product among potential customers of the industry. What is more, this market analysis report is a source which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. With the actionable market insights covered in this Procurement Analytics report, businesses can craft sustainable and cost-effective strategies.

Procurement Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.67 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.42% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Procurement Analytics Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Application Area (Supply Chain Analytics, Risk Analytics, Spend Analytics, Demand Forecasting, Contract Management, Vendor Management), Deployment Type (Cloud, On- Premises), Organization Type (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Rosslyn Analytics,

JAGGAER,

Zycus Inc,

Genpact,

roactis Holdings Plc,

BirchStreet Systems Inc.,

Tamr,

Sievo,

By Component Solutions Services Professional Services Training and Education Consulting Support and Maintenance Integration and Deployment Managed Services

By Application Area Supply Chain Analytics Risk Analytics Spend Analytics Demand Forecasting Contract Management Vendor Management

By Deployment Type Cloud On- Premises

By Organization Type Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Retail and eCommerce Manufacturing Government and Defense Healthcare and Life Sciences Telecom and IT Energy and Utilities Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Others



Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Global procurement analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of procurement analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Procurement Analytics Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc, Coupa Software Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, Rosslyn Analytics, JAGGAER, Zycus Inc, Genpact, roactis Holdings Plc, BirchStreet Systems Inc., Tamr, Sievo, Tungsten Corporation plc., Dataction, Proactis Holdings Plc.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Procurement Analytics Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Procurement Analytics Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Procurement Analytics Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Procurement Analytics Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Procurement Analytics Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

