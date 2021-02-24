Procurement Analytics Market 2020: Industry insights Upcoming Trends and Forecast by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Procurement Analytics Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Procurement Analytics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Procurement Analytics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Procurement Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.67 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.42% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for cloud based analytical solutions is driving the market.

Procurement analytics is a technique which is used to get useful information and conclusion from the data which will help the company to make right decisions and improve their business. It usually uses the data of the historic year so that it can analyse it and predict the future trends. These techniques help the business to decrease their operation cost, save money and decrease the risk factors.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for cloud based analytical solutions is driving the growth of this market

Increasing focus on augmenting the ability of procurement channels is driving the market

Market Restraints:

Lack trained and skilled analytical professionals is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing awareness towards data security is another factor restraining market

Segmentation: Global Procurement Analytics Market

By Component Solutions Services Professional Services Training and Education Consulting Support and Maintenance Integration and Deployment Managed Services

By Application Area Supply Chain Analytics Risk Analytics Spend Analytics Demand Forecasting Contract Management Vendor Management

By Deployment Type Cloud On- Premises

By Organization Type Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Retail and eCommerce Manufacturing Government and Defense Healthcare and Life Sciences Telecom and IT Energy and Utilities Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Sievo announced the launch of their new Dynamic Benchmarking solution which is specially designed to help the procurement organization to observe category performance, critical financial metrics and peer benchmarks. The main aim is to help the business to analyse their performance and check where they are falling behind. This solution will help them to be more efficient & intelligent so that they can create more revenue.

In October 2018, Mintec announced the launch of their procurement platform which is equipped by Robotic Process Automation whose main aim is to change the relationship between the buyers and sellers. This platform is specially designed to provide information about the key drivers, weather patterns, events etc. which is affecting the price.

Competitive Analysis

Global procurement analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of procurement analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global procurement analytics market are SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc, Coupa Software Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, Rosslyn Analytics, JAGGAER, Zycus Inc, Genpact, roactis Holdings Plc, BirchStreet Systems Inc., Tamr, Sievo, Tungsten Corporation plc., Dataction, Proactis Holdings Plc.

Major Highlights of Procurement Analytics market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Procurement Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Procurement Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Procurement Analytics market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

