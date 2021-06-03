Processed Meat Packaging Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2027 investigated in the latest research

Global Processed Meat Packaging Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Processed meat packaging market is seeing good growth worldwide due to various factors such as urbanization, especially in developing economies such as India, Russia, Brazil, and China, increase in demand of convenient products due to the time constraint. Growing meat consumption across the globe has led the manufacturers towards more enhanced packaging solutions in order to maintain the freshness and hygiene of the products. For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), per capita meat consumption worldwide is 34.4 kilograms in 2019 and is projected to increase to 34.9 kilograms by 2024. There is a strong demand for products, such as packaged meat, mainly because most consumers around the world prefer ready-to-serve food convenience.

For example, in 2017, according to the US Department of Agriculture and Economic Research, the most consumed meat type in the US was broiler chicken, which was about 91 pounds per capita. This is expected to rise to 94.3 pounds per capita by 2028. According to the American Institute for Packaging and the Environment, around 68% of the country’s meat was packed in 2017. Moreover, the that usage of environmentally sustainable packaging strategies is one of the key factors impacting the meat packaging industry. This is partly attributed to the growing environmental issues that have caused producers to concentrate on the usage of these packaging materials. For example, various supermarket stores, such as Poiesz, EkoPlaza, etc., switched completely to Bio4Pack compostable meat trays to organic meat packages. The tray, film, label and absorbent pad are all bio-based and compostable and are indistinguishable from traditional meat packaging.

The regional analysis of global Processed Meat Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the majority of the market share owing to a steady rise in R&D spending to include creative packaging techniques. For example, in 2017, food scientists at Oregon State University developed a water-resistant and antimicrobial edible film (made from two naturally occurring fibers) that can extend the shelf life of food with wet surfaces, such as meat. This film may replace non-biodegradable waxed paper or other synthetic polymers currently used in meat packaging.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP)

Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP)

Others

By Application:

Beef

Pork

Poultry

Seafood

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Processed Meat Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors