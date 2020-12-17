Process Chemicals For Water Treatment Market Is Expected To Rise To An Estimated Value Of USD 10.55 Billion By 2026 | Top Players- Lenntech B.V.; ChemTreat, Kemira; Thermax Global

Summary of the Report

Global process chemicals for water treatment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.55 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high levels of expenditure incurred on various water treatment facilities and programs.

Major Key Players of the Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market

Lenntech B.V. The Water Treatment Products Company Water Treatment Products Ltd ChemTreat, Kemira Thermax Global Baker Hughes Solenis Akzo Nobel N.V. Kurita Water Industries AECI Tramfloc, SNF Group COVENTYA International Arkema NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LANXESS Industrial Specialty Chemicals, Sabo Industrial The Lubrizol Corporation Aquatic BioScience, LLC AQUAMARK, Buckman and ANGUS Chemical Company among others.

Market Definition: Global Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market

Process chemicals for water treatment are the variety of chemical products and compounds that are used for the processing of water and water-based liquids in a variety of industries. The need for undergoing various water treatment processes is because of the shortage of water resources and water bodies giving rise to the need for recycling the water resources and treating these water resources through appropriate processes so that they can be utilized in different industrial operations.

Market Drivers:

Strict regulations presented by various authorities and governments regarding the contamination of water bodies is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growing concerns regarding shortage of water bodies and water resources for various end-uses is expected to drive the market growth

Growth of incidents of water-borne diseases is also expected to foster the growth of this market

Surge of industrialization and urbanization in various regions acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High financial costs associated with the water treatment process for industries is expected to restrict the growth of the market growth

Lack of infrastructure for wastewater treatment and processes also restricts the market growth

Geographical Coverage of Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Key Pointers of the Report

The Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market estimation from 2019 to 2026 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

Additional Pointers of the Report:

Given below are some of the added key points of the report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

