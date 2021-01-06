Process Chemicals For Water Treatment Market Is Expected To Rise To An Estimated Value Of USD 10.55 Billion By 2026 | Emerging Players – Lenntech B.V.; ChemTreat, Kemira; Thermax Global

Global process chemicals for water treatment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.55 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high levels of expenditure incurred on various water treatment facilities and programs.

Market Definition: Global Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market

Process chemicals for water treatment are the variety of chemical products and compounds that are used for the processing of water and water-based liquids in a variety of industries. The need for undergoing various water treatment processes is because of the shortage of water resources and water bodies giving rise to the need for recycling the water resources and treating these water resources through appropriate processes so that they can be utilized in different industrial operations.

Market Drivers:

Strict regulations presented by various authorities and governments regarding the contamination of water bodies is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growing concerns regarding shortage of water bodies and water resources for various end-uses is expected to drive the market growth

Growth of incidents of water-borne diseases is also expected to foster the growth of this market

Surge of industrialization and urbanization in various regions acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High financial costs associated with the water treatment process for industries is expected to restrict the growth of the market growth

Lack of infrastructure for wastewater treatment and processes also restricts the market growth

Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Process Chemicals for Water Treatment manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: Lenntech B.V.; The Water Treatment Products Company; Water Treatment Products Ltd; ChemTreat, Inc.; Kemira; Thermax Global; Baker Hughes; Solenis; Akzo Nobel N.V.; Kurita Water Industries Ltd.; AECI; Tramfloc, Inc.; SNF Group; COVENTYA International; Arkema; NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.; LANXESS; Industrial Specialty Chemicals, Inc.; Sabo Industrial; The Lubrizol Corporation; Aquatic BioScience, LLC; AQUAMARK, INC.; Buckman and ANGUS Chemical Company among others.

