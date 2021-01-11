ProBoyNick offers us great designs on the back of dirty trucks

Every car owner knows that when things get dirty, funny kids can draw pictures on it or write “SALE”! However, this is not the case with Nikita Goubev, known by her stage name ProBoyNick.

Ephemeral works, but really incredible

The Russian artist roams the streets to find dust-covered trucks and use them as canvas for beautiful drawings. It’s a bit like making art with dirt. Of course, this work is ephemeral as it is covered with dust again with the slightest downpour or some time later.

We already told you about ProBoyNick a few years ago when we presented his work to you. The artist is back with new and equally incredible creations that we invite you to discover below.

If you want to follow him on social media, you can subscribe to his Facebook page or Instagram account.

