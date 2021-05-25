Probiotic Drinks Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2020–2027

–The global Probiotic Drinks market size is expected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth can be majorly attributed to rising awareness about health & wellness among consumers worldwide, growing demand for functional foods & beverages, and increasing consumer preference for probiotics due to health benefits. Rising incidence of gastrointestinal and cardiovascular disorders, increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle-induced diseases such as obesity and diabetes, and growing demand for probiotic beverages among athletes and health-oriented consumers are other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the global Probiotic Drinks market. Moreover, rising preference for probiotic-fortified beverages, increasing demand for nutritional fermented drinks such as kombucha and kefir, steady shift towards veganism, and subsequent rise in demand for plant-based Probiotic Drinks are factors further expected to support global market growth going ahead.

Key Players:

Amul, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Nestle SA, Danone S.A., PepsiCo, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Harmless Harvest, NextFoods, Chobani, LLC, DuPont, Bio-K Plus International Inc., and General Mills are key players in the global Probiotic Drinks

The Probiotic Drinks market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides information on the growth rate, current and emerging patterns, production and consumption ratios, supply and demand, import/export, revenues, and revenue growth of each regional market. The regional analysis section also assesses the existence of key players in each region, as well as the macro and microeconomic factors influencing regional market development.

For the purpose of this report, the global Probiotic Drinks market is segmented based on the product type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dairy-based Probiotic Drinks

Plant-based Probiotic Drinks

By Ingredient Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Bacteria

Lactobacillus(lactobacillus reuteri, lactobacillus acidophilus, etc.)

Bifidobacterium (bifidobacterium infantis, bifidobacterium lactis, bifidobacterium longum, etc.)

Streptococcus Thermophilus

Others

Yeast

Saccharomyces boulardii

Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Health Stores/pharmacies

Online retail stores

Convenience stores

Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Probiotic Drinks market’s competitive environment provides information on company profiles, product portfolios, production models, market sales, and business expansion plans. It also includes information on market share, market size, sales growth, gross margins, and price analysis. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, alliances, corporate and government transactions, product releases, and brand promotions, among other topics. It also includes SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses to provide insight into the market’s competitive environment.

Key Highlights in the Report:

It provides useful information about the global Probiotic Drinks industry, including market forecasts and sales growth rates.

Provides a detailed overview of market growth and patterns for the years 2021-2028, including key market parameters.

Technical advances, regulatory environment, recent innovations, and existing and emerging trends in the Probiotic Drinks market are all covered in this report.

Comprehensive industry analysis, including key statistical data and market knowledge gleaned from primary and secondary research

