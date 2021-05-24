Probiotic Cosmetic Product Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027 interpreted by a new report

Global Probiotic Cosmetic Product Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Probiotics are live bacteria that are beneficial for the skin and the digestive system. Probiotics has positive impact on skin and are known for their calming effects. Probiotic cosmetic products are used to treat skin problems such as breakouts, damaged skin, acne, eczema, rosacea flares, and psoriasis. The growing awareness about appearance, personal health, and wellness may foster growth for the probiotic cosmetic products market. The rising geriatric population and growing awareness about non-invasive cosmetic procedures would boost the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, as per Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. Thus, rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of skin problems including acne, pigmentation and scarring would create lucrative growth aspects for the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.Moreover the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market player may ping exponential growth for the market.

For instance: on 02nd April 2020, Estee Lauder launched Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup SPF 45, full coverage hydrating skincare and cosmetic product. This product is created with IonCharged Water, plus probiotic technology and chia-seed extract, that helps to hydrate all day and also helps to protects against pollution. This product is available in nine shades in America and 13 shades in EMEA regions. However, the consumer sentiment has shifted more toward basic necessities and basic skincare routines is the major factor restraining the growth of global Probiotic Cosmetic Product market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Probiotic Cosmetic Product market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing concerns regarding acne and various skin diseases. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Esse Skincare

Loreal SA

Unilever PLC

Estee Lauder Inc

Aurelia Skincare Ltd

Eminence Organic Skin Care

Tula Life Inc.

LaFlore Probiotic Skincare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Speciality Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

