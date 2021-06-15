Probe Card Market to Record an Exponential CAGR By 2028

The research and analysis conducted in Probe Card Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Probe Card industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Probe Card Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global probe card market is expected to rise to an estimated value o by, registering a steady CAGR of 4.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for Through- Silicon Via (TSV) and technological advancement in probe card is the major factor for the growth of this market.

An attachment between semiconductor wafer and electronic test system is known as probe card. The main aim of the probe card is to create electrical way between the test system and circuits. Micro- spring, blade, epoxy and array among others. are some of the common types of the probe cards. They are widely used in applications such as DRAM, flash, parametric, foundry & logic among others.

Market Drivers:

Miniaturization of the electrical product is driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development in probe card will also propel the market growth

Increasing investment in manufacturing plant will also drive the market growth

Growth in the semiconductor industry is another factor driving market

Market Restraints:

High price of the probe card will restrain the market growth

Sudden technological changes in semiconductor industry will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Probe Card Market

By Product

o Cantilever Probe Card

o Vertical Probe Card

o MEMS Probe Card

By Application

o Foundry & Logic

o DRAM

o Flash

o Parametric

o Other

By Type

o Advanced Probe Cards

o Standard Probe Cards

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, STAr Technologies announced that they have acquired ProbeLogic to expand their business in North America. The purchase will consist of people, assets and customer contracts. This acquisition will also help the company to meet the demand wafer testing market and provide customer with good services and better technologies

In October 2017, Nidec Corporation announced that they have acquired SV Probe Pte. Ltd. This acquisition will help the Nidec to apply their MEMS spring probe technology to the vertical probe cards manufactured by SV Probe. This will reduce the company to decrease their manufacturing cost and improve the efficiency. This acquisition will expand the Nidec product portfolio and will strengthen their business in the market

Competitive Analysis

Global probe card market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of probe card market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global probe card market are FormFactor, MICRONICS JAPAN CO., LTD., Technoprobe S.p.A, JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CORPORATION, MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Microfriend, FEINMETALL GmbH, WILL-Technology., Chunghwa Precision Test Tech.Co., Ltd., ADVANTEST CORPORATION,., Wentworth Laboratories, htt high tech trade GmbH, JEM America Corp, Inc, Celadon Systems, Rucker Kolls Inc., BE Precision Technology, Plexon Inc, Alpha Probes, Seiken Micro Technology Co.,Ltd., NIKAD, PROWAN Technology Co., Ltd. and others

Major Highlights of Probe Card market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Probe Card market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Probe Card market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Probe Card market.

