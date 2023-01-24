Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Diamond (left) and Silk take the rostrum at a rally earlier than Donald Trump speaks in Fayetteville, N.C., on Sept. 9, 2019.

Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, one half of the right-wing commentary duo Diamond and Silk, died of coronary heart illness as a consequence of continual hypertension, in keeping with a demise certificates obtained by the Related Press.

Hardaway died on Jan. 8 at 51 years outdated, prompting widespread hypothesis about the reason for her demise. When former President Donald Trump introduced the information, he mentioned it was “completely surprising” and surmised that “most likely her huge and treasured HEART simply plain gave out.”

Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, rose to fame with their fervent assist of the previous president throughout the 2016 presidential marketing campaign. Having spoken at a number of Trump rallies and grown their following on-line, the sisters went on to land gigs at Fox Information, which they misplaced in 2020 after spreading false claims about COVID-19.

Given Hardaway’s opposition to COVID-19 vaccines, many social media customers cited unverified on-line stories and advised her demise was linked to the virus. That was not the case, in keeping with the demise certificates supplied to AP by the Hoke County Register of Deeds.

At a memorial service in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday, Richardson advised with out proof that the COVID-19 vaccine could have been guilty for her sister’s demise.

“Don’t you dare name me a conspiracy theorist, as a result of I noticed it occur,” she mentioned, after describing how Hardaway died. In response to Richardson, Hardaway abruptly mentioned “I can’t breathe” after returning to her North Carolina dwelling from a birthday celebration. She recalled performing CPR on her sister as they waited for emergency companies.

“I noticed the way it occurred,” Richardson continued. “I used to be there when it occurred, and it occurred abruptly. I need America to get up and listen. One thing ain’t proper. It’s time to analyze what’s actually occurring right here, and provides some solutions to why individuals are falling lifeless abruptly.”

