Pro-Palestinian groups demonstrate in Berlin | Free press

About 120 people took to the streets in Berlin to demonstrate for “freedom for Palestine”. Further demonstrations were announced for the afternoon.

Berlin (AP) – Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets in Berlin amid the escalation of violence in the Middle East conflict. According to the police, about 120 people gathered in Hermannplatz and moved to Neukölln town hall.

The move was peaceful. The protesters demanded “Freedom for Palestine” and recalled the “Nakba” (German: catastrophe). On May 15, the Palestinians will commemorate the displacement and flight of hundreds of thousands during the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948. Further demonstrations were announced for the late afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Protestant and Catholic churches in Berlin and Brandenburg condemned attacks on Jewish institutions in Germany as “unbearable.” It is unacceptable for synagogues and Jewish institutions to be threatened, belittled and attacked, Protestant regional bishop Christian Stäblein and Catholic Archbishop Heiner Koch declared together.

After the violent escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas, there were anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli demonstrations in several cities in Germany. Flags of Israel were lit. In Gelsenkirchen, 180 people marched from the station square to the synagogue and chanted anti-Semitic slogans.

