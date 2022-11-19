Prize pool distribution, schedule, and venue revealed
The ultimate stage of the 2022 COD Cellular World Championship is ready to be held from December 15 to 18 in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. The highest 16 groups from numerous regional occasions will probably be current on this prestigious competitors, the place they may battle it out for the World Championship trophy and a whopping $1.7 million in prize cash.
Earlier at this time, COD Cellular revealed the prize pool distribution and schedule for the upcoming mega occasion, which will probably be carried out alongside two different tournaments, the COD League Main 1 and the COD Endowment Bowl III.
COD Cellular World Championship Stage 5 schedule
The schedule for the extremely anticipated COD Cellular World Champion Stage 5 match is as follows:
December 15
- 9:00 am – 3:30 pm ET – Group Stage
- 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm ET – Champs Bracket Quarterfinals
December 16
- 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET – C.O.D.E. Bowl III
December 17
- 9:00 am – 10:15 am ET – Elimination Bracket R1
- 10:15 am – 11:30 am ET – Champs Bracket Semifinals
- 11:30 am – 12:45 pm ET – Elimination Bracket R2
- 12:45 pm – 2:00 pm ET – Elimination Bracket Semifinals
December 18
- 9:00 am – 10:15 am ET – Champs Bracket Finals
- 10:15 am – 11:30 am ET – Elimination Bracket Finals
- 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET – Grand Finals
Prize pool distribution of COD Cellular World Championships 2022: Stage 5
This yr, Activision has allotted a prize pool of over $2 million for the Championship, of which roughly $350K is distributed in Section 4 throughout 5 areas.
The champion topped on the finish of this occasion will take dwelling a money prize of $700K, whereas the primary and second runner-ups will probably be awarded $280K and $150K, respectively.
- 1st Place – $700K
- 2nd Place – $280K
- third Place – $150K
- 4th Place – $110K
- fifth Place – $80K
- sixth Place – $80K
- seventh Place – $60K
- eighth Place – $60K
- ninth Place – $30K
- tenth Place – $30K
- eleventh Place – $30K
- twelfth Place – $30K
- thirteenth Place – $15K
- 14th Place – $15K
- fifteenth Place – $15K
- sixteenth Place – $15K
Stage 5 contributors
Listed beneath are the names of all 16 groups that can compete within the upcoming COD Cellular World Championship Stage 5:
- GodLike Esports (India)
- Workforce Vitality (India)
- Inco Gaming (Brazil)
- Skade (Brazil)
- Affect Chemin (Brazil)
- Scarz (Japan)
- Nova Esports (Europe)
- STMN Esports (Previously Animus) (Europe)
- STRUT Esports (Previously Limitless Esports) (Europe)
- Tribe Gaming (North America)
- Luminosity (previously UN Dream) (North America)
- NYSL Mayhem (North America)
- ALMGHTY (Garena Finals)
- Omega Esports (Garena Finals)
- Wolves (China)
- Quig Jiu Membership (China)
For the primary time within the COD Cellular esports scene, Activision will probably be internet hosting a significant LAN occasion because the Stage 5 COD Cellular World Championship in 2020 was canceled as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, whereas the 2021 version was carried out on-line.
A number of seasoned groups have certified for the four-day mega competitors. At the moment, the highest groups from each China and the Garena areas are competing within the COD Cellular Fall Invitational, a $66K occasion organized by Tencent and Garena. ALMGHTY, Omega Esports, Wolves, and Quig Jiu Membership are additionally taking part on this Invitational occasion.