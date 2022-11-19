Prize pool distribution, schedule, and venue revealed

The ultimate stage of the 2022 COD Cellular World Championship is ready to be held from December 15 to 18 in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. The highest 16 groups from numerous regional occasions will probably be current on this prestigious competitors, the place they may battle it out for the World Championship trophy and a whopping $1.7 million in prize cash.

Earlier at this time, COD Cellular revealed the prize pool distribution and schedule for the upcoming mega occasion, which will probably be carried out alongside two different tournaments, the COD League Main 1 and the COD Endowment Bowl III.

COD Cellular World Championship Stage 5 schedule

The schedule for the extremely anticipated COD Cellular World Champion Stage 5 match is as follows:

December 15

9:00 am – 3:30 pm ET – Group Stage

3:30 pm – 4:30 pm ET – Champs Bracket Quarterfinals

December 16

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET – C.O.D.E. Bowl III

December 17

9:00 am – 10:15 am ET – Elimination Bracket R1

10:15 am – 11:30 am ET – Champs Bracket Semifinals

11:30 am – 12:45 pm ET – Elimination Bracket R2

12:45 pm – 2:00 pm ET – Elimination Bracket Semifinals

December 18

9:00 am – 10:15 am ET – Champs Bracket Finals

10:15 am – 11:30 am ET – Elimination Bracket Finals

11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET – Grand Finals

COD Cellular World Championship Stage 5 Schedule (Picture through Activation)

Prize pool distribution of COD Cellular World Championships 2022: Stage 5

This yr, Activision has allotted a prize pool of over $2 million for the Championship, of which roughly $350K is distributed in Section 4 throughout 5 areas.

The champion topped on the finish of this occasion will take dwelling a money prize of $700K, whereas the primary and second runner-ups will probably be awarded $280K and $150K, respectively.

1st Place – $700K

2nd Place – $280K

third Place – $150K

4th Place – $110K

fifth Place – $80K

sixth Place – $80K

seventh Place – $60K

eighth Place – $60K

ninth Place – $30K

tenth Place – $30K

eleventh Place – $30K

twelfth Place – $30K

thirteenth Place – $15K

14th Place – $15K

fifteenth Place – $15K

sixteenth Place – $15K

Stage 5 contributors

Listed beneath are the names of all 16 groups that can compete within the upcoming COD Cellular World Championship Stage 5:

GodLike Esports (India) Workforce Vitality (India) Inco Gaming (Brazil) Skade (Brazil) Affect Chemin (Brazil) Scarz (Japan) Nova Esports (Europe) STMN Esports (Previously Animus) (Europe) STRUT Esports (Previously Limitless Esports) (Europe) Tribe Gaming (North America) Luminosity (previously UN Dream) (North America) NYSL Mayhem (North America) ALMGHTY (Garena Finals) Omega Esports (Garena Finals) Wolves (China) Quig Jiu Membership (China)

For the primary time within the COD Cellular esports scene, Activision will probably be internet hosting a significant LAN occasion because the Stage 5 COD Cellular World Championship in 2020 was canceled as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, whereas the 2021 version was carried out on-line.

A number of seasoned groups have certified for the four-day mega competitors. At the moment, the highest groups from each China and the Garena areas are competing within the COD Cellular Fall Invitational, a $66K occasion organized by Tencent and Garena. ALMGHTY, Omega Esports, Wolves, and Quig Jiu Membership are additionally taking part on this Invitational occasion.



