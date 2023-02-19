Priyanka Chopra shares first Instagram photo of baby Malti’s full face

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave followers a uncommon glimpse at her daughter on social media.

On Feb. 18, Chopra Jonas posted two cute snaps on Instagram that includes her 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who she shares together with her husband Nick Jonas.

Within the first picture, the “Quantico” star posed for a selfie with Malti sitting in her lap. The image additionally marked the primary time the brand new mom shared her daughter’s full face on social media. Within the second picture, Chopra Jonas, 40, posted a selfie from mattress as she cradled Malti’s head whereas she lounged between each of her dad and mom.

“Days like this,” she merely captioned the put up.

Simply over three years after the couple’s wedding ceremony in December 2018, Chopra Jonas and Jonas welcomed their first youngster collectively through surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022. Malti was born one trimester early and spent over 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Chopra Jonas mirrored on her daughter’s beginning throughout her cowl story with British Vogue for the journal’s February 2023 difficulty.

“She was so small, smaller than my hand,” she mentioned. “I noticed what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I have been each standing there as they intubated her. I don’t understand how they even discovered what they wanted (in her tiny physique) to intubate her.”

Since welcoming their daughter, the couple have made an effort to hide their daughter’s face on social media.

In uncommon glimpses shared to their respective social accounts, the first-time dad and mom have shared cute snaps of their daughter which have hidden her face, together with a candy picture from November 2022 that captured Chopra Jonas holding Malti within the air whereas Jonas lounged subsequent to her on the ground, or proven their daughter in profile.

When Malti appeared on the duvet of British Vogue together with her mother, Chopra Jonas additionally stored her face hid, posing together with her daughter’s face turned towards her chest somewhat than the digicam.

Nonetheless in latest months, the dad and mom have shared a choose few moments that includes Malti’s face following her first birthday.

Story continues

Chopra Jonas had her daughter sitting on her lap whereas her husband’s band, the Jonas Brothers, acquired their star on the Hollywood Stroll of Fame. Within the picture, she wore a beige and white outfit and a white floral headband as she watched the ceremony together with her mother. The special day marked the primary time the couple shared their daughter’s face publicly.

On Valentine’s Day, Chopra Jonas gave one other glimpse at her daughter’s face within the second slide of a carousel put up on Instagram after sharing a selfie together with her husband. Within the snap which captured Malti’s profile, the star held her daughter as they fed the geese collectively.

“My eternally valentines,” she wrote within the caption. “comfortable Valentine’s Day to you and your family members …”

This text was initially printed on TODAY.com