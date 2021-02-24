Privileged Identity Management Market Report To Observer Significant Development – Industry Opportunities To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Privileged Identity Management Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Privileged Identity Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Privileged Identity Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global privileged identity management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.64% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the growing cautionary of data theft due to insider occurrences and implementation of finest observes for identity management.

Privileged Identity Management (PIM) is the supervision and safety of Superuser records in the organization’s IT settings. Oversight is crucial to guarantee that the enhanced access skills of ultra-control documents are not misused or abused uncontrolled Superuser reports can add to the loss or theft of sensitive business information or malware that could harm the network. Superuser accounts, such as database administrators (DBAs), CIOs and CEOs, have generally been managed very freely. Identity management engineering often puts super user reports completely uncontrolled while allowing sophisticated liberties on the business network.

Market Drivers:

Growing cautionary of data theft due to insider occurrences is driving the growth of the market

Requirement to improve organization productivity is propelling the growth of the market

Government monitoring agreements is boosting the growth of the market

Implementation of finest observes for identity management is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of innovation and implementation is restricting the growth of the market

Frequent changes in regulations is hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Privileged Identity Management Market

By Component

Solutions Identity Management Access Management Session Monitoring and Management

Services Professional Services Implementation and Integration Consulting Education and Training Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Installation Type

Appliance-Based

Agent-Based

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Saviynt released a new version of its latest safety product, Saviynt Cloud PAM, at this year’s AWS re: Force in Boston and Identiverse in Washington, D.C. Saviynt Cloud PAM is the recent complement to Saviynt’s main IGA suite, which also provides application access governance for crucial applications and cloud security, perfectly expanding the authority of smart identification to Privileged Access Management. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

In March 2019, CyberArk revealed CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution v10.8 is the first of its kind to automatically identify, notify and respond to uncontrolled and extremely risky Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts. This variant as well as features new industry-leading Just-in-Time functionality which provides versatile users access to cloud-based or on-site windows systems. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

Competitive Analysis

Global privileged identity management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of privileged identity management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global privileged identity management market are BeyondTrust Corporation., Broadcom, Centrify Corporation., CyberArk Software Ltd., SecureAuth Corporation., One Identity LLC, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ekran System, Simeio Solutions, Thycotic., Xton Technologies, LLC., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, OneLogin, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., VMware, Inc, Foxpass, Inc., Oracle, HashiCorp, IBM Corporation, Saviynt Inc.

Major Highlights of Privileged Identity Management market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Privileged Identity Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Privileged Identity Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Privileged Identity Management market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

