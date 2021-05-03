Private Tutoring Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Private Tutoring Market Size Worth USD 180 billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 8%

Private Tutoring market is growing worldwide and encountering growth in view of the heightening interest for personalized and robust microlearning as it gives significant content, which tends to the knowledge gap among students. Private tutoring also known as shadow tutoring, is a structured set of educational activities that takes place outside of the school setting. The pandemic is speeding up the rise of shadow education as a worldwide wonder. Private tutoring is expected to generate million-dollar opportunity for companies engaged in private tutoring services.

The global private tutoring market is expected to reach USD 180 billion by 2027, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Download Sample for this research report: https://www.gqresearch.com/request-sample/101

Private Tutoring Market Dynamics

The growing competition among students for admission to renowned schools will doubtlessly drive the private tutoring market in the future, across the globe. The increasing difficulty of level entrance exams administered by prestigious schools or universities may open up lucrative opportunities to this market. Top-most schools or colleges acknowledge students with better grades with extremely strict criteria, for example passing difficult competitive exams or English proficiency exams.

The competition cultures in many countries in the globalization make parents think that their children will have to compete with not only similar children in the same cities or provinces, but also with millions of other teenagers globally in the near future. Hence, parents, regardless of poor, middle-income or rich ones, consider private tutoring as an effective way to help their children in the educational competition.

On the contrary, a restraining factor for the said industry is that some companies still uphold ‘native-only’ policies. For example, Verbling only accepts applications from native teachers. Unless such policies are challenged, a significant proportion of professional language teachers may be excluded from the exciting new opportunities online tutoring can bring.

Private Tutoring Market: Segmental Insights

The private tutoring market is segmented into subject, application, mode, and region. On the basis of mode, the private tutoring market is characterized into offline and online. The online segment is anticipated to witness the maximum CAGR during the forecast period owing to the sudden tremendous growth of the e-learning industry.

Private Tutoring Market: Regional Insights

North America and Asia-Pacific region are expected to dominate the market share in the global private tutoring market and also grow at a fast pace in the future. The growing awareness of the importance of education and rising education-related investments, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the future. Asia Pacific is expected to witness maximum CAGR between 2022 and 2027, owing to growing awareness of the importance of online education and the emergence of new educational ventures.

Private Tutoring Market Competition Scenario

The global private tutoring market is fragmented and really competitive. Among the major key players are New Oriental, TutorZ, Manhattan Review, Chegg, Ambrow Education, iTutorGroup, Brighter Minds Tutoring and many more.

Check Discount for this research reports: https://www.gqresearch.com/check-discount/101

Private Tutoring Market:

Subject

Academic

Non-Academic

By Mode:

Online

Offline

By Application:

K-12

High School

Graduate School

Others

Request to custmization for this research report: https://www.gqresearch.com/request-customization/101

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

For TOC: https://www.gqresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/101

About Us:

GQ research, a market research company and a publishing company. It is a sister company to Si market research, which is a publishing and reselling company. It has been two years since the expansion of Si Market Research with the addition of two sister firms, that are GQ research and The Market Insights.Data and insights come to life at GQ research. We ensure routine update of the market research reports database. Our esteemed clients have direct access online to our databases. Based on the client’s needs, we at GQ research also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market.

Contact Us:

Direct Contact

Jessica Joyal

+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728

Sales@gqresearch.com