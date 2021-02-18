Private Nursing Services Market shoots $1,299 Bn by 2028 with Kindred Healthcare, Genesis Healthcare, Brookdale Senior Living, Kaiser Permanente, CBI Health Group, Trinity Health, Columbia Asia, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, The Ensign Group

Private Nursing Services Market is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $1,299.8 billion by 2028.

The female nursing care segment holds 61% of dominating market share in the end use segment. The female nursing care end use segment was $508.9 billion in 2018 and is predicted to generate a revenue of $773.4 billion by 2028.

North America accounted for the highest market share across the globe, which was +38% in 2020. North America region for private nursing services market size was $317.0 billion in 2020 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of +5% in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is accounted to have the highest growth rate across the globe. Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of +6% by generating a revenue of $300.2 billion by 2028.

The major players profiled in this report include:

The Ensign Group, Inc., Kindred Healthcare, LLC, Genesis Healthcare, Brookdale Senior Living, Kaiser Permanente, CBI Health Group Inc., Trinity Health, Columbia Asia, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. and Grand World Elder Care among others.

The report caters to various stakeholders in Private Nursing Services Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Private Nursing Services market.

Private Nursing Services Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the Private Nursing Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the Private Nursing Services market in terms of revenue.

By Service type

Retirement Communities

Group Care Homes

Nursing Care Facilities

Home Health Care Providers

By End use

Male nursing care

Female nursing care

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Private Nursing Services market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

