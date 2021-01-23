Private LTE Market Vigorous Revenue of 7.5 billion by 2028 at CAGR + 13% with Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Ruckus Networks, Future Technologies, Ambra Solutions Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. and AIR-LYNX

The Global Private LTE Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2021 to USD 7.5 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +13% during the forecast period.

Private LTE is a local cellular network that includes cell sites and core network servers dedicated to supporting the connectivity of a specific organization’s requirements independent of the cellular networks of service providers.

It enables organizations to customize their networks for mission-critical applications, optimize the network for low latency and support specific SLA – all without interference from the often-congested public wireless spectrum.

It is also suitable for some distributed-enterprise use cases, including stadiums, airports, amusement parks, ports, railroads, mines, oil/gas extraction, warehouses, factories, agriculture, elements of smart cities and public safety. Other applications involve extremely remote areas with poor cellular coverage.

It also competes with public 4G and 5G cellular networks but can be the better choice when large amounts of data are transferred that stress the public network in a given area. The cost of high data-transfer volume can also be prohibitive in public LTE networks.

Top Key Vendors:

Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Ruckus Networks, Future Technologies, Ambra Solutions inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. and AIR-LYNX

Market, By Component

Private LTE Market Product Infrastructure:

Evolved Packet Core (EPC)

Backhaul

eNodeB

Device

Smartphones

Handheld terminals

Vehicular routers

IoT modules

Private LTE Market Service:

Consulting & training

Integration & maintenance

Managed service

Market, By Application

Public safety

Defence

Mining

Transportation

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Private LTE Market Based on End-user:

Utilities

Mining

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Safety

Healthcare

Others*

It can be deployed anywhere, including areas beyond the reach of public carriers, and can keep data on-site for security reasons. And it can be optimized to handle traffic types with specific requirements. For example, real-time IoT applications can be guaranteed extremely low latency for immediate response.

Region Outlook:

Geographically, North America holds the largest private LTE market share, the primary reason was the high standard of living in the US as compared to other developing economies around the world, which made the country less cost-competitive due to high labor costs. Presently, the US manufacturing industry is probably to grow faster during the forecast period due to several favorable factors including, rising adoption IoT, enhanced productivity due to the presence of advanced technologies, decreasing oil & gas prices, mounting labor costs in emerging markets, as well as better LTE connectivity available to companies to collect real-time data and communicate with other remotely. According to the CBRS plan, a three-tiered system was announced for dictating and coordinating with the assigned spectrum. The three-tiered system includes Incumbent, General Authorized Access (GAA) users, and Priority Access License (PAL). These factor is upsurge the growth of the revenue size of private LTE market in the North American region. This as a result has positively impacted Private LTE market.

The main goal for the dissemination of this information is to give a descriptive analysis of how the trends could potentially affect the upcoming future of Private LTE Market during the forecast period. These markets compete five manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their detailed research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with precise information.

