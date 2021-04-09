Private Equity Market 2021 Technology Advancement and Future Scope- Advent International, Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, Carlyle, CVC Capital Partners

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Private Equity including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Private Equity investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Private Equity market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period. Private equity buyouts reached an all-time peak of 5,106 deals globally, with an aggregate value of USD 456 billion in 2018.

With this record buyout activity at historically high valuations. The pace of activity overcame various macro challenges to Private Equity deal-making, including competition from strategic acquirers, high-multiple valuations and, in the fourth quarter, rising interest rates and disruption in the high-yield and leveraged loan markets. The vast majority of the capital was raised in the United States. In Canada, the industry which attracted the most private equity deals was industrial and manufacturing in 2018. The second-largest region for private equity in Asia, where 90 billion USD was raised by private equity companies in 2018. The value of private equity assets under management has risen steadily in the region since 2010. In 2018, the average private equity deal amounted to 144 million USD Large deals, especially a spate of very large carve-out transactions, helped boost deal value in North America by 22% in 2018 and North America focused funds dominated fund-raising, with 126 funds securing USD 82 billion. Private equity funds across the globe collectively raised USD 121 billion of capital in the third quarter of 2018 ending September (Q3). 10 largest private equity funds in the market, six are Asia-focused, while four are North America-focused.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Advent International, Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, Carlyle, CVC Capital Partners, EnCap Investments, KKR, Neuberger Berman, TPG Capital, Warburg Pincus

Market Scenario

Increase in Private Equity Deals Across the Globe:

Many of the larger transactions depended upon strategic partnerships. Blackstone, for example, partnered with Thomson Reuters to carve out its financial and risk business into a USD 20 billion strategic venture owned 55% by Blackstone and its co-investors and 45% by Thomson Reuters. The Blackstone Group and Bpifrance each managed 17 buyout private equity transactions. Private equity investment in India for the first nine months of the year stood at USD 12.8 billion. The deal flow in 2019 has been good with each successive quarter being better than the preceding one. The creation of Perspecta, which combined the U.S. public sector business of DXC Technologies with Vencore and KeyPoint Solutions, General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA. At USD 9.7 billion, it is the large single deal of the year. Veritass acquisition of PwCs public sector business to create a Guide house.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers the major players operating in the Global Private Equity market. In 2018, Genstar Capital was the largest private equity investor worldwide with 88 deals. It was another banner year for private equity, financial buyers put more of their stockpiles of dry powder to work. Despite an uncertain geopolitical and market backdrop, both the number of buyouts and total buyout value reached a new high since the post-financial crisis.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

