Privacy Management Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – OneTrust LLC, TrustArc Inc., Securiti Inc., SAI Global Pty Ltd., SAP SE

The Privacy Management Software Market provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Privacy Management Software Market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Privacy Management Software Market are OneTrust LLC, TrustArc Inc., Securiti Inc., SAI Global Pty Ltd., SAP SE, Syrenis Ltd., Crownpeak Technology Inc., Exterro Inc., WireWheel Inc., BigID Inc., and others.

Industry News and Update:

– May 2020 – OneTrust LLC. has announced a launch of two of its new products to support organizations in establishing ISO compliance and ISMS programs. These two products – OneTrust GRC Audit Management and Policy Management, enable the organization with a proactive, risk-based approach to auditing while streamlining policy development, distribution, and enforcement.

– February 2020 – OneTrust LLC, has raised a funding of over USD 210 million in series B round led by Coatue and Insight Partners. With this funding, the company has reached a overall valuation of USD 2.7 billion. The company has planned to use the combined funding to continue to invest in meeting the widespread demand for our technology platform.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Need to Achieve Compliance with Privacy Requirements

– According to the HIPAA, the top 3 data breaches in the healthcare sector in the United States witnessed a combined loss of more than 5.2 million patient records, which includes organizations like Accudoc Solutions, UnityPoint Health, and Employees retirement system of Texas. The existence of cybercrime can be traced back to many years. Over these years, the threat has evolved to a severe problem for individuals, organizations, and hence, society at large. Therefore, data protection regulations also developed towards more stringent laws. This is estimated to drive the adoption of privacy management software by the organizations.

– Following such instances, new regulations came into effect and have been formulated. For example, in the United Kingdom, the official statistics regarding the most common type of cybersecurity breaches are being published annually by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) in a report called the cybersecurity Breaches Survey.

– The survey indicated that about 45% of businesses and 65% of charities have implemented Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), where staff uses their own private devices, such as laptops, for work purposes. While these devices add flexibility at work, they also increase the need for data protection and privacy management solutions.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Privacy Management Software market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Privacy Management Software market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Privacy Management Software market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Privacy Management Software market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Privacy Management Software report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

