Prison closed for performers after sexual assault

While Johnny Depp’s marital troubles caused the Warner studio to break the American actor’s contract, we learn today that another actor is struggling with justice and has just been jailed.

Three years in prison

It’s an understatement to say that Fantastic Beasts 3 is complicated to produce. Since the film had to disappoint fans who were disappointed by Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, it was repeatedly delayed after paraphrases. Not to mention the sacking of Johnny Depp, who got caught in a legal whirlwind following Amber Heard’s allegations of alleged lawsuits that upset many fans and accused Warner studio of breaking the culture.

Fantastic Beasts has a new disaster as Scottish actor Kevin Guthrie has just been sentenced to three years in prison. The actor, who was accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old young woman, was recently spotted on The English Game miniseries written by Julian Fellowes, creator of Downton Abbey for Netflix.

The actor was sentenced by the Glasgow Court on Friday May 14, 2021. The actor initially denied the facts he was accused of, arguing that he was only helping the young woman “who was not feeling well,” but traces of DNA found on the victim’s underwear undermined his defense. The events would go back to September 30, 2017.

As a reminder, Kevin Guthrie played Mr. Abernathy in Fantastic Beasts. This MACUSA employee (the American equivalent of the Ministry of Magic) was Superior Porpentina “Tina” Goldstein after she was fired from the Auror’s office. In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, he became one of Gellert Grindelwald’s strongest supporters and helped him escape early in the film.

It is not known how important Mr. Abernathy was in Fantastic Beasts 3, but it seems that production has to count without its performer. Will he be replaced or do Warner, David Yates and JK Rowling find the character expendable enough not to recast? We will keep you informed of developments in this matter.