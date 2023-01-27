Priscilla Presley Releases New Statement Following Funeral Of Daughter Lisa Marie

Priscilla Presley mirrored Thursday on the “darkish” journey of shedding her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died on Jan. 12.

Lisa Marie, the one baby of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, was 54 years outdated.

“I’m actually overwhelmed along with your phrases, your prayers, your love and your help,” Priscilla Presley wrote in a message thanking followers on Twitter.

“Thanks from the underside of my coronary heart in making an attempt to assist me get by way of this loss,” she added. “Each mum or dad who has misplaced a daughter or son is aware of what a darkish painstaking journey it’s.”

She described her daughter because the “most passionate, sturdy and loving girl I’ve ever recognized” in an announcement following the musician’s loss of life.

Lisa Marie Presley (proper) was the one baby of Priscilla (left) and Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley (proper) was the one baby of Priscilla (left) and Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her three daughters: Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020.

The entertainer’s funeral was held on Jan. 22 at her late father’s property, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee. She was buried subsequent to her son, Benjamin.

The singer’s shut good friend Joel Weinshanker advised Leisure Tonight that the late Presley “had many ideas about what her funeral could be like.”

“There was no query she needed to be buried at Graceland. Since her son handed away, there was no query she needed to be buried subsequent to her son,” Weinshanker mentioned in an interview that happened previous to the funeral.

“The one factor she mentioned was, ‘Simply don’t make it unhappy,’” he added. “She needs it to be a celebration, and that’s what it’s gonna be.”

Associated…