Priority setting for corona vaccinations must end on June 7 | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – For the corona vaccinations in Germany, from June 7, there will no longer be a fixed order. The prioritization must then be omitted, as Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced in Berlin on Monday after a corresponding decision by the heads of the federal and state departments.

The priority lists by age, illness and occupation that have been put in place since vaccination started five months ago should be deleted in practices, regional vaccination centers and company doctors.

At the same time, Spahn asked for patience. The end of the prioritization does not mean that everyone can immediately get an appointment within a few days. As announced, the vaccinations would continue “well into the summer”. Agreed agreements are no longer outdated, but must be fulfilled. Regarding the vaccination centers, the resolution says: “Countries are free to maintain the priority setting within the framework of the vaccine doses assigned to them.”

In addition, at least 15 million first and second vaccinations are scheduled by June 7, many of which are still on target. Also from June 7, company and private doctors are routinely involved in the vaccinations – without priority from the start.

LIFTING PRIORIZATION IN FIRST COUNTRIES:

Some countries have moved forward with adoption in medical practices. In Baden-Württemberg, for example, people have been able to get vaccinated without categorization since Monday. According to the State Chamber of Pharmacists, only the Moderna vaccine is not suitable for practices due to the transport. In the vaccination centers, however, the prioritization is maintained so that people with a high risk are definitively vaccinated there first. In Bavaria, the priority of GPs should decrease during the week. Brandenburg has only fully released priority group 3. Hessen wants to open registration for vaccinations to all citizens from June. Under the federal proposal, previous vaccination approvals in individual countries should be able to remain in effect.

OVERRIDE THE PRIORITY THROUGH VACCINE:

With the vaccines from Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson you can already be vaccinated without belonging to a priority group. However, in rare cases, they can have serious side effects and are therefore usually intended for people 60 years of age and older. For younger people, prior medical information and an individual risk assessment is required. The de-prioritization should allow the vaccination campaign to continue, Spahn had said.

THE SENSE OF PRIORIZATION:

The official order was introduced due to the initially foreseeable lack of vaccine. Declared Purpose: To quickly protect people at greatest risk of serious and fatal corona courses. In group 1 people over 80, people in nursing homes and health workers with a high risk of infection came out. This was followed by group 2 with people over 70, with diseases such as cancer, kindergarten teachers and primary school teachers. The third and final group has now been vaccinated, including not only the over-60s, but also professional groups who cannot work from home, such as supermarket salesmen and bus drivers. There is no group 4 in the vaccination scheme: then everyone has a turn.

STATUS AND PERSPECTIVES OF THE VACCINATION CAMPAIGN:

More than 70 percent of the over-60s are vaccinated at least once, almost 25 percent completely. In total, more than 40 million doses of corona vaccines have been administered. 37 percent of German citizens (30.8 million) are vaccinated at least once – 11.2 percent (9.3 million) are fully vaccinated. The Saarland has the highest quota of at least the first people vaccinated with 41.4 percent. Saxony is behind with 32 percent. More than 40 percent should have been vaccinated at least once by the end of May. Every seventh person then has full vaccination protection.

INFECTION SITUATION:

The government does not want to make everything clear. The daily declining number of new infections and the accelerating vaccination campaign could make someone confident, but not premature, said government spokesman Steffen Seibert. “We have not yet reached the conditions to enjoy a summer as relaxing as last year.” The goal must remain to significantly reduce the number of infections. A year ago, the seven-day nationwide incidence at this time was 5, Seibert explained – on Monday, 83.1 new cases had been reported per 100,000 residents in seven days, according to the Robert Koch Institute.