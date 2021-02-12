Printed Signage Market Rising Trends and Technology Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Global Printed Signage Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Printed Signage industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Printed Signage market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Printed Signage Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This research explores Covid-19, pre Covid-19 perspective and post Covid-19 market drives.

The printed signage market was valued at USD 45.88 billion in 2019, with a total of 10.91 billion meters square of signage and point-of-sale media printed. The market is expected to reach a value of USD 46.85 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 0.31%, during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Players: Avery Dennison Corporation, Sabre Digital Creative, James Printing & Signs, Kelly Signs Inc., Chandler Inc., RGLA Solutions Inc., Accel Group Inc., AJ Printing and Graphics Inc., Southwest Printing Co., L&H Sign Company Inc., Spandex Ltd., IGEPA group GmbH & Co. KG, DayBrazil SA, Orafol Europe GmbH, Identity Holdings Ltd., Mactac LLLC

Recent Developments:

– April 2019 – Avery Dennison, officially opened its first intelligent label innovation space in the Asia Pacific and Sub Saharan Africa region. The new Avery Dennison I.Lab, located in Pune, India, is an interactive facility that provides customers and partners with hands-on experiences, live demonstrations, and technical support, to help converters and partners explore the opportunities surrounding intelligent label solutions and RFID adoption.

– February 2019 – Mactac has launched a new, innovative tamper-evident labelstock designed to increase brand protection against product tampering, warranty fraud, and asset theft. A non-PVC, destructible labelstock, the tamper-evident product, LTCNVP50, has a unique balance of high tensile strength with low internal strength making it easy to convert on the press, but extremely difficult to peel off or remove once applied.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

