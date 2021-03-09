Printed Flexible Sensor Market Size, Status and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Printed Flexible Sensor market in its latest report titled, “Printed Flexible Sensor Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Printed Flexible Sensor Market: Canatu Oy, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, ISORG, Interlink Electronics Inc., Peratech Holdco Limited, Thin Film Electronics ASA, KWJ Engineering Inc., GSI Technologies LLC, Synkera Technologies Inc, Tekscan Inc., PST Sensors, PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG and Others.

Industry News:

– April 2020 – Canatu Oy co-created a future driving experience with the launch of the Origo Steering Wheel concept. The new Origo Steering Wheel concept replaces multiple mechanical controls in different locations with novel, 3-dimensional touch sensors that are integrated into the steering wheel and easily operated by thumb, providing a natural, smartphone-like interaction.

– July 2019 – Isorg and Sumitomo Chemical, announced their agreement to develop new OPD products for use as smartphone fingerprint sensors and hybrid organicCMOS image sensors. Isorg will license its technology processes to its OEMs. At the same time, Sumitomo Chemical will manufacture the dedicated organic semiconductor material, as well as support Isorg in terms of production technology and marketing.

Market Overview:

Printed flexible sensors that efficiently detect various stimuli relevant to specific environmental or biological species have been extensively studied due to their great potential for the Internet of Things and wearable electronics applications. The application of flexible and stretchable electronics to device- engineering technologies has enabled the fabrication of slender, lightweight, stretchable, and foldable sensors. Ultra-thin chip technology is recognized as an enabler for mastering bottlenecks in microelectronics, such as 3D integration, which may give growth opportunities for the market. The use of printed flexible sensors in IoT applications is a significant driver for the market.

– According to Studies by the NHS (National Health Service) and CQC (Care Quality Commission), the right use of connected health technology condensed death rates by 45%, A&E visits by 15%, and emergency hospital admissions by 20%. From in-vivo sensors, wearable technology, to reusable medical devices, companies help gain from advances in printed flexible sensors to improve care and provide a better patient experience.

– The flexible printed sensors can deliver unique solutions in the context of an aging population, getting healthcare closer to the patient, and strengthening healthcare costs. The capability to incorporate power sources (thin batteries, RF induction, and energy harvesting), sensors (chemical, electrical, optical, and MEMS) and RF (components and communications) in flexible, thin, and comfortably wearable formats will be necessary.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America Holds a Dominant Position in Printed Flexible Sensor Market

– North America has world-class firms with equipment, process technologies, competencies, and intellectual property pertinent to flexible and printed electronics, and numerous of them are engaged in substantial precompetitive research and development (R&D), the region enjoys many advantages in the emerging field of flexible printed sensors.

– The U.S. defense establishment, which has promoted many thriving high-technology industries, has been interested in flexible sensor technologies for military usage and that it will support the growth of the necessary research infrastructure. Several U.S. states that are at the front of U.S. innovation have recognized research centers for flexible and printed sensors.

– The U.S. federal government is encouraging the development of U.S. competences in printed flexible electronics through various institutional channels in the civilian, defense, and dual-use spheres. Government procurement, which has played a vital role in the early-stage development of several U.S. high-technology industries, epitomizes a potentially valuable source of initial demand-pull.

– In the United States, the total power capacity of installed solar photovoltaic (PV) panels is around 60 gigawatts, an amount expected to double in the next five years. Improvements in PV panel technology have driven down the price of solar electricity, making it cost-competitive with other power sources in many parts of North America.

– According to a study of the University of Michigan, United States could get 40% of its electricity from solar windows. Semi-transparent, reliable, and efficient, scalable organic solar cells for building integrated applications in the U.S. hopes to produce a 50% transparent project on rolls at low costs and quickly.

– With cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 still on the rise, a modest growth rate in the electronics market was witnessed globally. After the pandemic, the global electronics industry has faced a dual impact. The production facilities of the electronics parts have been halted owing to the logistics slowdown and unavailability of the workforce across the globe, which in the long run, would impact the printed flexible sensors market.

– As per recent data from the IPC Fast Facts Surveysurvey, 40% of the global electronics manufacturers and suppliers believed that consumer electronics were likely to be the most impacted industry due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. A further 24% of respondents claimed they expected industrial electronics to be most impacted, with 19% suggesting that the automotive electronics segment would be the hardest hit.

– On the other hand, various e-commerce companies all across the globe have discontinued the delivery of non-essential items (including most of the electronics products), which is affecting the electronics industry, consequently, the printed flexible electronics sector.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

