Printed Electronics Market Business Growth Tactics, Future Strategies, competitive Outlook, Industrial Demand and Opportunities

Global printed electronics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 14.63% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising trends of building electronics using additive manufacturing and increasing application of printed electronics are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global printed electronics market are SAMSUNG, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Molex, Nissha Co., Ltd., DuPont and Dow, BASF SE., E Ink Holdings Inc., Novacentrix., Ynvisible Interactive Inc., Optomec, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical, Thin Film Electronics ASA., Applied Ink Solutions., ELANTAS Europe Srl., PRINTED ELECTRONICS LTD., Intrinsiq Materials, Inc., Vorbeck Materials., Coatema Coating Machinery GmbH, NextFlex, Jabil Inc., among others.

Key Points, Printed Electronics Market Drivers and Restraint:

In January 2018, CCL Industries announced the acquisition of Fascia Graphics which will help the company to expertise in printed electronics to CCL’s product line. This acquisition will help the company to expand their service offerings and will help them to adapt the Fascia’s specialities so they can also strengthen their portfolio

Growing demand for thin, flexible and robust substrate which is used for the manufacturing of cost- effective and secure printed electronics; this factor will also enhance the growth of this market

Strict regulations in medical industry will also hamper the growth of this market

Global printed electronics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of printed electronics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Printed Electronics Market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analysed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Printed Electronics Market

