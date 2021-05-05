Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Inspection Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market are Deere & Company, Komatsu Ltd., Barko Hydraulics LLC., Caterpillar Inc., Doosa Infracore North America LLC., Kesla Oyj, Ponsse Oyj, Mahindra Group, AGCO Corporation, Concern Tractor Plants, Volvo CE, Bell Equipment Limited, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Volvo CE, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– October 2019 – Inspectis AB will be presenting its full range of video microscope inspection and accessories, including 4K range inspection products for PCB electronics, at product ronica, Germany.

– May 2019 – Vision Engineering launched LVC400, the first fully automated 3-axis video measurement system It is ideal for automated measurement and PCB inspection.

– December 2018 – Dorigo Systems has integrated Zenith 3D AOI system into its high speed printed circuit board (PCB) assembly lines providing true 3D optical inspection. The Zenith series provides superior results by measuring every aspect of the component and solder joint according to IPC-A-610 standards

Key Market Trends:

X-Ray Inspection to Gain Majority Share

– In PCB inspection, X-ray is massively used in the process of PCB assembly in order to test the quality of PCBs, which is one of the most important steps for quality-oriented PCB manufacturers.

– ViTrox provides advanced 3D X-Ray Inspection (V810i Series) which is designed to specially cater to different sizes of PCB assembly. It enables examination at micron level with maximum throughput.

– Viscom offers a 3D AXI system that is distinguished by fast handling and 3D image quality of upto 3 PCBs. It is is ideal for use in production lines that require high throughput despite extensive inspection of hidden solder joints.

– In October 2019, VJ Electronix, Inc., a pioneer in rework technologies and global provider of advanced X-ray inspection and component counting systems released the XQuik III, the latest in high-speed X-ray component counting.

– North America leads the market when it comes to market share. In May 2019, Bittele Electronics launched a new PCB assembly facility in Canada in an effort to assist their American clients. The new assembly line features 3D X-Ray Inspection.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market size analysis for the review period 2015-2026.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

