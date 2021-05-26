Printed Circuit Board Connectors Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2027

Global Printed Circuit Board Connectors Market: Introduction

Printed circuit board (PCB) connectors are a type of electrical connector that are made up of housing and terminals. Housing is the structure used to contain the terminals and protect the electrical contacts from short-circuit. Terminals are pins in connector which helps to provide electrical conduction. These terminals are made-up of phosphor bronze, beryllium copper, copper alloys, brass, tin, and gold. While the connectors casing is made-up of plastic. Printed circuit board can be designed in variety of settings to support multiple signal requirements. Printed circuit board connectors are classified into Wire-to-Board Connectors, Board-to-Board Connectors, Wire-to-Wire Connectors, Backplane Connectors, and FFC/FPC Connectors. These connectors offer significant performance in embedded display port, and low-voltage differential signaling applications. The use of PCB connectors in electrical circuit offer various benefits such as it saves money and space by using compact terminal blocks for high current applications, and it is easy and safe to use.

Global Printed Circuit Board Connectors Market: Competition Landscape

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. The company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor products for harsh environments that are used in variety of industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics. In April 2017, the company has expanded its DEUTSCH 369 series connector range by including two new versions of the connector that can be integrated directly to printed circuit board. These connectors are also applicable for commercial aircrafts interiors, and helicopters.

Harwin Plc

Founded in 1952, Harwin Plc is headquartered in Portsmouth, the U.K. The Company manufactures connectors, terminal, cables, clips, sockets, spacers, and other related products for automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, telecommunications, medical, and other industries worldwide. In April 2018, the company introduced the M40 series, ultra-compact fine pitch cable-to-board connectors. These connectors are made up of phosphor bronze contact rated for currents up to 1A. These connectors are lightweight and smallest in company’s portfolio of cable-to-board connectors.

Panasonic Corporation

Founded in 1918, Panasonic Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company manufactures products and provide services for automotive, industrial, consumer electronics industry. In May 2016, the company has developed two types of connectors for connecting in-vehicle LED lamp modules to control boards. These connectors allows modification in designing in-vehicle LED lighting.

Some of the key players operating in the global printed circuit board connectors market are 3M, D&F Liquidators, ABB, TE Connectivity, Molex, Harwin Plc, JST, HARTING Technology Group, Panasonic Corporation, Samtec, WAGO, OMRON Corporation, Vishay, Amphenol Corporation, and HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Global Printed Circuit Board Connectors Market: Dynamics

Increasing Use of Printed Circuit Board Connectors in Consumer Electronics

The demand of printed circuit board connectors in consumer electronics applications has increased owing to its features such as intrinsic safety, easy operability, light weight, and compact design. PCB connectors have capability to connect board-to-board, board-to-wire, and wire-to-wire circuit in multiple configuration. It helps to reduce the size of electronic devices as multiple electrical connections can be configured on a single compact board easily. PCB connectors are used in various electronic devices such as television, computers, laptops, and smartphones. With technological advancement, demand for compact and light weight electronic device is increasing among consumers and owing to PCB connector’s compact form factor, the demand of PCB connectors in consumer electronics applications is anticipated to increase significantly. As a result of these factors, the printed circuit board market is anticipated to witness prominent growth during forecast period.

Growing Adoption of Printed Circuit Board Connectors in Aerospace & Defense

In aerospace & Defense, printed circuit board connectors are increasingly used in data bus system of military aircrafts and helicopters. These connectors are increasingly adopted in aerospace applications as it offer high speed connectivity, and reliable performance in harsh environmental conditions, and these are lightweight and compact in size. These PCB connectors are press-fit and circular in shape that offer electrical and mechanical connection between the circuit board and connector to withstand shock and vibration. Additionally, PCB connectors are also used in shipboard, and military vehicles owing to its high reliability and compact form factor. As a result of this, growing adoption of printed circuit board connectors in aerospace and defense applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during forecast period.

