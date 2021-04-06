Print And Apply Labeling And Labeling Equipment market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Sidel SPA (Tetra Laval), HERMA GmbH, SACMI (Societa Anonima Cooperativa Meccanici Imola)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Print And Apply Labeling And Labeling Equipment Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Print And Apply Labeling And Labeling Equipment investments from 2021 till 2025.

Print And Apply Labeling And Labeling Equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Print And Apply Labeling And Labeling Equipment market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Sidel SPA (Tetra Laval), HERMA GmbH, SACMI (Societa Anonima Cooperativa Meccanici Imola), Wuxi Sici Auto Co., Ltd., KHS GmbH, Kunshan Bojin Trading Co., Ltd., Worldpack Automation Systems, Weber Marking Systems GmbH, Novexx Solutions GmbH, Etiquette Network, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Heuft SYSTEMTECHNIK GMBH, Quadrel Labeling Systems, Axon LLC, CECLE Machine, PDC International Corporation

Industry News And Developments:

– In April 2020, Herma US launched 362E Wraparound Labeler, a flexible, high throughput labeling machine capable of wraparound or two-sided operation that can be easily integrated into new or existing production lines. The new device can label up to 200 products per minute on both front and back.

– In November 2019, KHS GmbH and Ferrum AG started a can seaming cooperation with the focus on beverages for the American market. With the help of shared knowledge, the companies aim to develop this product area further and optimize systems and solutions while providing everything from a single source.

Scope of the Report

– For instance, in November 2019, NOVEXX Solutions introduced it’s print & apply system designed for the application in a wide range of applications due to its compact design and intuitive operation. This system is also equipped with IoT connectivity, a multitude of digital interfaces, and real-time data acquisition capability and featured with a multi-stage, configurable I/O concept. The incorporation of the connected system in the automatic labeling machine is expected to be one of the sustaining trends over the forecast period.

– According to Packaging World News, the preference among end-users for RFID (radio frequency identification) labeling solutions is increasing at a healthy pace, accounting for nearly one-fourth revenue share of the global market for labeling equipment. The high cost of automatic labeling machines has been a significant factor that has hampered the growth of the market. The overall cost plays an important factor when labeling is done for smaller batches, due to which it is not economically feasible in such cases.

Key Market Trends

Food and Beverages to Hold Major Share

– According to the Association of Packaging and Processing Technology, it is estimated that Food and Drink Industry Economic contribution and growth opportunities information, 73% of food and drink manufacturers are engaged in automating manufacturing processes. In comparison, 46% are involved in warehouse and logistics automation. Factors such as these will boost the market for labeling equipment as well as print and apply labels.

– Shrink-sleeve labelers are booming in the market as sleeve film is sensitive to light, abrasion-resistant, durable, and waterproof. These labels can be easily removed from the containers and bottles, allowing the container/bottle to be reused.

– Also, according to a survey by the same association, 94% of food packaging operations are already using robotics. As for food processing, approximately one-third of companies are using robotics. The concept of decentralized power has extended to packaging machines as well, and manufacturers are now relying heavily upon automation.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– The major driving forces in the Asia-Pacific region include rising urbanized population, increasing demand for packaged food, easy availability of polymer films, and relatively low labor cast. A price-sensitive market like South-East Asia is expected to be a significant growth area for the use of shrink and stretch sleeves that are cost-effective solutions for decorating containers with highly complex shapes.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Print And Apply Labeling And Labeling Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

