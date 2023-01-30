Principles for Living and Investing in a Dynamic World, with Ray Dalio

On this week’s episode of The Investopedia Categorical podcast, Ray Dalio, the founder and Chief Funding Officer of Bridgewater Associates and writer of the Rules collection of books and movies, rejoins The Categorical to speak about his newest addition to the set, how he sees the present financial dynamic taking part in out, and why we maintain repeating the identical cycles in capital markets.

Plus, we focus on the outcomes of our newest reader sentiment survey, which tells us you’re a little much less afraid to speculate, however not but able to run with the bulls. The bulls, nevertheless, are already working.

Subscribe Now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Google Podcasts / PlayerFM

Time period of the Week: Pure Language Processing (NLP)

This week’s time period involves us from Jessica Ortu, who despatched us this e-mail: “Hey Investopedia Categorical Staff!…” In gentle of all of the speak about ChatGPT and the rise of AI methods internationally, in lots of sectors from medical manufacturing to finance, I assumed a superb time period this week to incorporate could be ‘pure language processing,’ or NLP.

Pure language processing is a subfield of synthetic intelligence that offers with the interplay between computer systems and human languages, and it’s used to investigate and perceive human language in a textual content or speech kind. NLP is utilized in numerous monetary functions akin to sentiment evaluation, threat administration, and monetary information evaluation. The know-how behind ChatGPT relies on NLP—pure language processing, which can be utilized to generate and perceive human language.

As an attention-grabbing apart, Jessica writes: “this earlier paragraph was truly generated by ChatGPT! Hope it is a good one for you!” It’s a good one, Jessica; thanks in your suggestion!

Hyperlinks for Present Notes

https://www.investopedia.com/january-rally-tempers-fear-among-individual-investors-but-cautiousness-remains-7099771

https://www.investopedia.com/phrases/j/januaryeffect.asp

https://www.investopedia.com/what-to-expect-for-the-markets-next-week-4584772

https://www.ideas.com/

https://www.bridgewater.com/individuals/ray-dalio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nu4lHaSh7D4

https://www.investopedia.com/what-is-chatgpt-7094342