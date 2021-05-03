“Principle, Middle and End” ended with an epic “Titanic” moment

The fourth episode of Bruno Nogueira’s program was broadcast on SIC this Sunday. And no one was prepared for that.

There are two episodes until the end of the program.

It aired later than usual and, random or not, was one of the most nonsensical episodes of Princípio, Meio e Fim, Bruno Nogueira’s program on SIC. What we saw that Sunday May 2nd was a maritime epic with stunning contours that challenged the viewer’s imagination.

It was Salvador Martinha who came up with the idea at the beginning of the episode. What if this time dinner was spent on a boat at sea between these five special friends on a stormy night? That said, throughout the episode there would be the sound of the violent waves of the sea and the creaking wood (which, of course, is not only a requirement for involvement, but would also affect the narrative itself).

Filipe Melo, Nuno Markl and Bruno Nogueira accepted the suggestion and started to develop from there – while a weightlifter lifted a barbell with no weights and later João Manzarra entered the studio with a donkey (kicking in the air and everything) another ( successful) attempt by production to deconcentrate screenwriters.

With that starting point, a rather bizarre and unrealistic episode was anticipated – and things didn’t fall more until an application of pigeons was introduced, which includes topics of conversation for friends’ dinner (and the topic of “Adelaide” wasn’t so suddenly entered Ferreiras) Discography “).

The protagonists Paulo, Luís Henrique, Francisca, Maria João and Stone staggered a lot, bumped into each other and even vomited together. In the middle, a “sea wolf” by Miguel Guilherme appeared.

His intention seemed to be to recite a poem by Sophia de Mello Breyner, but before that he kissed Francisca and Stone, who were sitting on the next sofa, fiercely. He ended his presence by throwing himself into the “sea” which was well staged by the production and could be seen from the glass wall of Paulo’s house (who also did some bold “things of the sea”).

After the dove, which brought them a topic of conversation related to “wristwatches” – and it was already the second because the first was shot down by Paulo – this story culminated in the last scene of Jack and Rose in “Titanic”.

Stone below and Maria João above the wooden plank refused to restore the dialogue of this cult scene in the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. It was a particularly epic and melancholy moment – only disturbed by Salvador Martinha’s idea that words had to be said without the “l”.

While it wasn’t the most constructed and engaging episode of Princípio, Meio e Fim, it was eccentrically fun and it’s hard to imagine that a show on the major Portuguese television channels would have a third of the creative freedom that format had. Above all, we hope that it can be a gateway to other, riskier and less conventional programs – even if they are not as nonsensical as a maritime epic spent in a house in the forest.