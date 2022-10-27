Prince Harry’s memoir is strikingly similar to Andre Agassi’s

Each guide covers depict the lads wanting straight into the digital camera, with one-word titles

The Duke of Sussex’s long-awaited memoir titled Spare bears hanging similarities to the autobiography of tennis star Andre Agassi, which was written by the identical ghost author.

The duvet of Prince Harry’s memoir depicts him wanting straight on the digital camera in a picture captured by photographer Ramona Rosales.

The duvet of Andre Agassi’s autobiography, Open, revealed in 2009 additionally includes a entrance on head shot of the previous world primary.

Each books have been written by ghostwriter JR Moehringer and in addition share one other noticeably related function; their one phrase titles.

The creator of each books, John Moehringer, 57, greatest recognized by his pen identify JR Moehringer, is an American novelist and journalist. In 2000 he gained the Pulitzer Prize for newspaper function writing for his article “Crossing Over”.

He started his journalism profession as a information assistant at The New York Occasions. In 1994 he turned a reporter for the Orange County bureau of the Los Angeles Occasions.

He has additionally revealed a biography of Willie Sutton, the American financial institution robber, which additionally has a one-word title – Sutton.

Agassi’s autobiography obtained optimistic critiques from critics with the New York Occasions describing it as “an uncommonly well-written sports activities memoir”.

Prince Harry’s new guide, to be revealed on January 10, runs to 416 pages and can price £28 in hardcover. Will probably be launched in 16 languages, with its Spanish title confirmed as Spare: En La Sombra. The Spanish title interprets as: “Spare: Life within the Shadows.”

A spokesman for the writer, Penguin Random Home, mentioned: “Spare takes readers instantly again to some of the searing photographs of the twentieth century – two younger boys, two princes, strolling behind their mom’s coffin because the world watched in sorrow – and horror.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to relaxation, billions puzzled what the princes have to be considering and feeling – and the way their lives would play out from that time on.

“For Harry, that is his story ultimately. With its uncooked, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication stuffed with perception, revelation, self-examination and hard-won knowledge in regards to the everlasting energy of affection over grief.”