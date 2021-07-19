Prince Harry will tell his full story in an official biography

The book will reveal details about her relationship with Diana, her father and the rest of the British royal family and of course Meghan Markle.

The publication of the work is planned for 2022.

The Duke of Sussex, better known as Prince Harry, will publish his memoir, which, according to the North American magazine Deadline, “reports on the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that helped shape himself.” The news was released this Monday, July 19, by publisher Penguin Random House, who are designating 2022 as the publication year of the book that will bring together the Duke’s “most intimate” and “felt” memories.

“I am not writing this as the prince I was born, but as the man I became. I have worn many hats over the years, literally and figuratively, and I hope that telling my story – the ups and downs, the mistakes, the lessons learned – can help show that we are , no matter where we come from, there is more common in us than we think. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I have learned in my life so far and I am delighted that people are reading first hand an account of my life that is accurate and utterly true, ”said the prince of the British royalty.

Discussions include the prince’s childhood with his mother Diana and father Carlos, the two trips to Afghanistan and the experience as the husband of the American actress Meghan Markle. She will also talk about her two sons: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, two years old, and the youngest daughter, born in July, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to Deadline magazine, the book will follow the controversial interview Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave Oprah Winfrey after moving to Southern California in the United States.

The book will be published in print and digital by Random House in the US and Canada, and Penguin Random House UK’s Transworld brand will be responsible for publication in the UK. There will also be an audiobook version of Penguin Random House Audio. All profits from the sale of this Duke of Sussex editorial project will be donated to charities.

“Prince Harry will offer an honest and compelling personal portrait, a portrait that shows readers that there is an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story behind everything they think they know,” the editor promised in an Instagram post.

As the British newspaper “The Telegraph” recalls, this is the first time a high-ranking member of the British royal family has taken on an editorial project that is so influenced by his personal and intimate character. The same source adds that the first version of the manuscript is almost complete, although it does not yet have a title. In addition to Harry, he is helped by JR Moehringer, an American journalist and novelist who won the Pulitzer Prize in 2000.

So far there has been no official reaction from the British royal family in this regard.