Prince Harry Loses Bid to Pay for Police Protection in UK

Prince Harry misplaced a authorized problem on Tuesday in his quest to pay for police safety in Britain, days after he and his spouse, Meghan, have been caught in a much-disputed confrontation with photographers in New York Metropolis.

In one in every of two instances involving the prince’s safety, the Excessive Court docket in London rejected Harry’s request for a judicial assessment of a choice by the Dwelling Workplace to reject his utility to pay privately for defense from the Metropolitan Police when he and his household go to Britain.

Attorneys for the Dwelling Workplace contended that it was improper for cops, in impact, to be employed out as personal safety guards.

In the USA, Harry and Meghan are protected by bodyguards who’re licensed to hold weapons. However touring in Britain poses a specific problem as a result of their personal safety guards usually are not allowed to hold weapons.