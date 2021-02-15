Primer Market 2021: Key Players, Share, Industry Trends, Development Status, Upcoming Opportunities, Growth and Regional Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

In simple words, a primer is an undercoat that is used as a preparatory coating that is mixed with the paints. The application of a primer is to provide better adhesion of the paints with the surface. Primers are also used to increase the durability of the paints and as a protective covering to the paints. The chemical composition of paint consists of approximately 2%-5% of an additive agent, 60%-80% of solvents, and 20%-30% of the ingredient of the primer like resin or an additive. The use of primer is widely spread in many end-user industries like the construction and building, the automotive, furniture, industrial, packaging, and many other industries. A layer of primer is used in the furniture as it absorbs the solvent and enhances the quality of wood that is used. The increasing applications of primer are accounted to exp and the primer market to a large extent globally.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The primer market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of primer coupled with the expansion of the construction activities globally. The Rising production of automotive all over the globe has boosted the growth of the primer market. However, the availability of substitutes for primer might restrict the growth of the primer market. On the other h and , innovations in the applications of the bio-based primers are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the primer market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Primer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of primer market with detailed market segmentation by ingredients, end-use industry, and geography. The global primer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading primer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global primer market is segmented on the basis of ingredients, and end-use industry. Based on ingredients, the market is segmented as resin, additives, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented as automotive, building & construction, furniture, industrial, packaging, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global primer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The primer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting primer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the primer market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the primer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from primer market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for primer in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the primer market.

The report also includes the profiles of key primer companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paint Company Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

The Valspar Corp.

