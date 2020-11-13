Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market To Perceive Substantial Growth By the End 2020 – 2026 | Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), NGM BioPharmaceuticals (US)

Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 157.13 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 117.5 million in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Acorda Therapeutics, (US), Gilead Sciences, (US), NGM BioPharmaceuticals (US), Intercept Pharmaceuticals, (US), Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH (Germany), ALLERGAN (Ireland), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. (Japan), DURECT CORPORATION (US), Conatus Pharmaceuticals, (US), Sirnaomics, (US), and HighTide Therapeutics (China), Glenmark (India), Impax Laboratories, LLC (US), Mylan N.V. (US), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries(Israel) and few among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Deep analysis about market status, enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market.

Market Definition: Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) is a chronic cholestatic disease of the liver which is characterized by progressive inflammation, fibrosis, and stricturing of the intrahepatic and extrahepatic bile ducts. It is progressive in most patients and leads to cirrhosis.

According to a study of NCBI, there were approximately 0.2 – 1.2 million people having primary sclerosing cholangitis as of 2018, in Northern European countries and North America where the disease is most common, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Rise in incidence and prevalence rate of liver failure and bile cancer associated with PSC.

Large No. of pipeline molecules is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Market Restraints

Withdrawal of novel molecules from late stage clinical trials will restrain the growth of the market.

Organ transplantation remains the alternative which is associated with many risk factors like relapse of the disease.

Lack of skilled expertise in remote areas

Fewer Government initiatives taken in this direction.

