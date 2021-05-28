Primary Aldosteronism Treatment Market is Driven by the Rise in Incidence Rates of Primary Aldosterone Disorder Across the Globe

Primary aldosteronism is a hormonal disorder that leads to high blood pressure. In primary aldosteronism, high levels of aldosterone hormone are produced, causing increased levels of sodium and low levels of potassium in the body. High levels of sodium in the blood lead to high volume of blood and ultimately high blood pressure.

Primary aldosteronism is caused due to a growth of a benign tumor on the adrenal cortex. The condition is known as adrenocortical adenoma or Conn’s syndrome. Aldosterone receptor antagonists drugs are used as the first line of treatment for the management of symptoms of primary aldosteronism.

The primary aldosteronism treatment market is projected to be primarily driven by the rise in incidence rates of primary aldosterone disorder across the globe. Primary aldosterone disorders are mainly caused by Conn’s syndrome and over activity of the adrenal glands.

Easy availability and low cost of diagnostics test for primary aldosterone disorders such as oral salt loading tests, saline infusion tests, and fludrocortisone suppression tests, etc. are likely to drive the expansion of the primary aldosteronism treatment market during the forecast period. On the other hand, side effects of therapeutic drugs such as decreased sexual desire, impotence, menstrual irregularities in women, male breast enlargement, etc. are anticipated to restrain the market in the near future.

The global primary aldosteronism treatment market can be segmented based on drug class, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of drugs class, the global primary aldosteronism treatment market can be classified into aldosterone receptor antagonists and potassium sparring diuretics. Aldosterone receptor antagonists, also known as antimineralocorticoids, are a group of medicines that are used to block the effects of the aldosterone hormone produced in the adrenal gland. Aldosterone drugs stimulate/increase the sodium reabsorption activity of the kidneys, salivary glands, and sweat glands. Aldosterone receptor antagonists drugs block the reabsorption of sodium and thus decrease blood pressure.

The aldosterone receptor antagonists segment is estimated to hold a leading primary aldosteronism treatment market share by the end of 2026 owing to increased usage of aldosterone drugs as the first line of treatment and easy availability and low cost of drugs. Aldolactone and CaroSpir are the most commonly used drugs for the treatment of primary aldosteronism. In terms of distribution channel, the global primary aldosteronism treatment market can be categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy store.

Based on geography, the global primary aldosteronism treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a prominent share of the global primary aldosteronism treatment market owing to high prevalence of adrenal adenoma, a benign tumor of adrenal cortex; easy availability and low cost of drugs; and well-established health care facilities in the region.

Europe is projected to constitute a key share of the global primary aldosteronism treatment market by the end of 2026. The primary aldosteronism treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapidly increasing number of patients with primary aldosterone disorder in China, India, and Japan; increasing adoption of a western life style; changing health care infrastructure in the region; and easy availability of therapeutic drugs.

The global primary aldosteronism treatment market is highly fragmented, with a large number of manufactures holding a prominent share in various regions. Key players operating in the global primary aldosteronism treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Accord Healthcare, Novartis AG, Concordia International Corp., Apotex Inc.,and Allergan plc.

