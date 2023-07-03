Prigozhin’s Public Support Remains Significant After Rebellion, Polls Show
Yevgeny V. Prigozhin’s failed insurrection sharply dented his home assist, however practically 30 p.c of Russians proceed to view the Wagner mercenary chief positively, in keeping with opinion polls whose outcomes had been launched Monday.
Outcomes from two surveys performed in June by Russian Area, a nonpartisan Moscow-based analysis firm, discovered that Mr. Prigozhin’s choice to march his Wagner mercenaries on Moscow on June 24 reversed a gradual rise in opinion polls that had made him one in all Russia’s hottest wartime leaders.
Mr. Prigozhin’s quick lived-rebellion, which he known as off inside hours, had posed probably the most dramatic problem to President Vladimir V. Putin’s management in his twenty years in energy.
Mr. Prigozhin’s residual assist is especially putting in mild of a concerted effort by the Russian authorities to discredit him; the shortage of public assist for the mutiny from Russian political and navy leaders; and the deaths of a number of Russian navy pilots who confronted Wagner’s rebels. The polls additionally happened amid an more and more draconian crackdown on free speech, which has seen Russians jailed for expressing anti-government views.
Consultants are divided over the accuracy of polling in Russia, the place criticizing the struggle in Ukraine is illegitimate. Some declare that repression prevents respondents from expressing their actual views. Polling corporations defend their work by saying that well-designed surveys can nonetheless produce dependable outcomes.
Between 70 and 80 p.c of individuals reached by phone by Russian Fields refused to take part, highlighting the difficulties of capturing public opinion within the nation.
Russian Area surveyed two separate teams of about 1,600 individuals throughout Russia by telephone, one shortly earlier than and the opposite shortly after Wagner’s mutiny. The polls had a margin of error of two.5 p.c.
General, Mr. Prigozhin’s assist fell by 26 proportion factors following the mutiny, in keeping with the ballot. Twenty-nine p.c of these surveyed mentioned they nonetheless considered Mr. Prigozhin in a optimistic mild, whereas practically 40 p.c mentioned they considered the mercenary chief negatively. One-third of respondents mentioned they weren’t aware of his actions or declined to reply.
The findings appeared to align with an evaluation performed in June by FilterLabs.AI, a public opinion agency that displays social media and web boards to trace common sentiment in Russia. That evaluation discovered a pointy discount in Mr. Prigozhin’s assist after the insurrection.
As Mr. Prigozhin lodged more and more caustic assaults in opposition to the Russian ruling class, his assist steadily rose till he staged his high-stakes gambit in opposition to the federal government, the polls by Russian Area discovered. The share of Russians who supported him rose by 14 proportion factors, to 55 p.c, from February to early June, in keeping with the analysis firm, regardless of a scarcity of media protection from state-dominated tv networks, which proceed to be an influential supply of reports for Russians.
“Prigozhin’s score was based mostly on two pillars: the assist of Vladimir Putin and trustworthy rhetoric. He known as issues by their identify and talked about issues that others had been afraid to talk of,” Artemiy Vvedenskiy, the founding father of Russian Area, mentioned in written responses to questions.
The polls present that state propaganda has been partly profitable in altering these perceptions. Following the insurrection, Mr. Prigozhin’s assist fell most sharply amongst Russians over 60 and those that primarily receive info from tv, in keeping with the polls.
In contrast, Russians between 18 and 44 years previous had been practically evenly cut up amongst supporters and opponents of Mr. Prigozhin, the polls discovered. The mercenary chief and tycoon additionally maintained sturdy assist amongst Russians who receive their info primarily from the favored messaging app Telegram and web information websites, suggesting that his on-line media community has appreciable attain.
Mr. Prigozhin arrived final week in Belarus, in keeping with that nation’s pro-Russian president, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, though he has not been seen publicly because the insurrection. The Russian authorities have blocked information and different web sites managed by the Wagner chief.
His future recognition will depend upon how lively he stays publicly, provided that few “straight shooters” stay in Russia’s tightly managed media area, Mr. Vvedenskiy mentioned.
Julian Barnes contributed reporting.