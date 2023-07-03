Prigozhin’s Public Support Remains Significant After Rebellion, Polls Show

Yevgeny V. Prigozhin’s failed insurrection sharply dented his home assist, however practically 30 p.c of Russians proceed to view the Wagner mercenary chief positively, in keeping with opinion polls whose outcomes had been launched Monday.

Outcomes from two surveys performed in June by Russian Area, a nonpartisan Moscow-based analysis firm, discovered that Mr. Prigozhin’s choice to march his Wagner mercenaries on Moscow on June 24 reversed a gradual rise in opinion polls that had made him one in all Russia’s hottest wartime leaders.

Mr. Prigozhin’s quick lived-rebellion, which he known as off inside hours, had posed probably the most dramatic problem to President Vladimir V. Putin’s management in his twenty years in energy.

Mr. Prigozhin’s residual assist is especially putting in mild of a concerted effort by the Russian authorities to discredit him; the shortage of public assist for the mutiny from Russian political and navy leaders; and the deaths of a number of Russian navy pilots who confronted Wagner’s rebels. The polls additionally happened amid an more and more draconian crackdown on free speech, which has seen Russians jailed for expressing anti-government views.