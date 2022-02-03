Price reduction on this powerful gaming processor

AMD is back in the race against Intel and Nvidia, and the American founder offers processors and graphics cards that don’t have to be ashamed of the competition. At the moment the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU is benefiting from a temporary drop in price, it could be a good time to change your processor to boost your PC’s performance or install a new gaming configuration.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: a processor optimized for gaming

There’s a wide variety of processors at AMD and when we add Intel there’s enough to get lost. We can still refer you to a proven model, it is the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, the price of which has just dropped since it is displayed at 279.90 euros in its boxed version with the brand’s cooler, while we usually see it around find the 300 euros.

Regarding this CPU, here are these specifications:

Base Frequency: 3.7 GHzMaximum Boost Frequency: up to 4.6 GHzNumber of Cores: 6Number of Threads: 12L2 Cache: 3 MBCache L3: 32 MBSocket: AM4

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is based on the AMD Zen 3 core architecture and also integrates AMD StoreMI technology, which allows you to increase memory and speed it up.

If you want to overclock it later, you can do it easily and safely through the handy and easy-to-use AMD Ryzen Master utility.

