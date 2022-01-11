Price reduction on this excellent Samsung smartphone

With the huge range of cell phones on offer, finding a smartphone today is like stepping into a jungle. Today, Hitek found the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for you, which is currently on sale.

An excellent smartphone

As one of the most famous smartphones on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is particularly elegant. Of all the available colors of the S20 FE, the blue model is now at a reduced price. Its 6.5-inch Full HD Infinity-O screen with very thin bezels should be as immersive as possible!

One of the greatest qualities of the Galaxy S20 FE are of course its three cameras (12MP ultra wide angle camera, 12MP wide angle camera, 8MP telephoto lens) on the back, with which you can take the most beautiful photos with very high quality zooms. The device also has a powerful front camera for your team meetings and video calls with your friends or family.

The screen has a refresh rate of 120Mz, which guarantees you high fluidity even in the most demanding applications. In terms of memory, the Galaxy S20 FE embeds 6 GB of RAM, which guarantees you a high speed of information processing. With its 4500 mAh battery, you don’t have to worry about battery problems all day.

In addition, the S20 FE is very resistant, especially to water, as it can withstand 30 minutes of immersion in water up to 1.5 meters deep. It’s also dust repellent.

Finally, it is compatible with all other Samsung products in the Galaxy range: connected watch, tablet, headphones, etc.

Usually sold for 659 euros, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is currently available from 599 euros, which corresponds to a price decrease of 60 euros (-9%). You can also choose to pay in four monthly installments of 149.75 euros. It should also be remembered that the first television with an artificial intelligence video processor is still on the market.

Three good reasons to fall for it

Take great photos. 12 MHz refresh rate. Water repellent.

