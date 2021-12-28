Price reduction for this ultrabook laptop

If you want the laptop you want to be compact so you can take it with you wherever you go, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is ideal. The latter is currently benefiting from a very good promotion, as its price has just fallen below the 500 euro mark.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5: a small but powerful laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is an ultrabook, i.e. a very compact laptop PC, watch out, that doesn’t mean that it lacks performance, on the contrary. First, it has a 14-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels with an anti-glare filter so you can use it outdoors. It measures just 1.79 cm thick at 1.39 kg.

As already mentioned, he has a lot in his stomach for the configuration:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (6 MB cache, frequency 2.1 GHz) RAM: 8 GB DDR4 storage space: 256 GB SSD

You won’t have any problems working with it in your office suite.

It stands out from the competition in terms of autonomy, as Lenovo has announced up to 12 hours of autonomy with conventional use.

In terms of price, it recently went from 779.99 to 499.99 euros. Otherwise, we also have a P11 Pro tablet with a keyboard and stylus on offer.

Why crack

Compact and lightweight Ultrabook PC Power of the Ryzen 5 Super Autonomy

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best offers available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.