Price reduction for this great 5G 12/256 GB smartphone with 120 Hz screen

OnePlus is a brand that has won the hearts of demanding smartphone users. The brand’s devices are real racing beasts and very few brands manage to hold their own against them and you often have to look at phones that are optimized for gaming. If performance is what you want, you can’t go wrong with the OnePlus 8T currently on sale.

OnePlus 8T: Display quality that flatters the retina

The OnePlus 8T is not a smartphone like the others, it benefits from many cutting-edge technologies that make it possible to satisfy people who rely above all on the performance of their smartphone. And if you find it priced at 534 euros, it becomes a real bargain.

First of all, this model offers top image quality with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and, above all, a refresh rate of 120 Hz with HDR10+ compatibility. It is a great pleasure to be able to watch and play your films and series with this device, nothing to complain about.

In addition, no game or application can resist it with this great configuration based on Qualcomm SoC and in addition it has enough storage space to install it. Here are its specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB

Not only is it a powerhouse, but it can also take great photos with a quad sensor on the back:

48-megapixel wide-angle with optical stabilization, 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth

And where it is very strong is the autonomy with its fast charge capacity of 65W. It only takes 30 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.

