Price reduction for this Android XL tablet with 2K screen and 128 GB

While tablets have lost popularity in recent years following the hype surrounding these products, they are coming back in force and we shouldn’t be displeased, quite the contrary. In addition, some can perfectly replace a laptop as they have evolved. If you want to try the experience again, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is a very good choice thanks to its XL screen and good performance.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11: an Android tablet with a beautiful display

As mentioned, some tablet models can replace a laptop and many manufacturers think so, but you still need to have the right accessories and peripherals to enjoy a very good experience as well as software optimization like Samsung offers. .

Returning to the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, which currently costs €329.99 instead of €379.99, it is a tablet with Android and has a nice diagonal of 11 inches instead of 10 inches like the competition. In addition, its resolution exceeds Full HD with a 2K IPS panel of 2000 x 1200 pixels, so you will have an excellent picture while watching videos, movies and series or even while playing games. For sound, the 4 stereo speakers are Dolby Atmos and JBL certified.

Small feature signed by Lenovo, it has a support on the back that allows it to stand alone without your help and also does not need a dock.

In terms of the technical sheet, this tablet is very versatile and has the following in its belly:

Processor: MediaTek MT6785 Helio G90T (8 cores, 2.05 GHz) Graphics chip: Mali-G76 MC4 RAM: 4 GB Storage space: 128 GB expandable via microSDXC memory card

You will have no trouble running apps and games.

It also has an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for video calls or selfies.

This tablet also packs a huge 7700mAh battery compatible with 20W fast charging.

