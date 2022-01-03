Price reduction for this 2K 180 Hz gaming monitor

If you’re looking to swap out your PC screen for a gaming model, here’s a great deal for the LG 32GP850-B. The latter has a very high resolution and an exceptional refresh rate.

LG 32GP850-B: resolution 2K and 180 Hz

LG has embarked on gaming and the 32GP850-B is a screen of this type with a NANO IPS LED panel with a diagonal of 32 inches and a 2K resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.

That’s not all, the LG 32GP850-B also has a maximum refresh rate of 180 Hz in overclock mode and 165 Hz in classic mode. It also has a 1ms response time, so it’s super responsive and super smooth. In addition, this screen is compatible with FreeSync Premium (AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync), a technology that synchronizes the screen and graphics card to prevent the image from skipping and tearing off.

When you watch your series and movies on your PC, the LG 32GP850-B is HDR10 compatible, so you have great contrast.

While it was 549.99 euros, it just benefited from a reduction from 100 euros to 449.99 euros. Otherwise, we also have a good plan for an Acer gaming PC.

2K resolution refresh rate FreeSync Premium

The Hitek team selects the best offers available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.