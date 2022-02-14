Price reduction for this 128 GB 5G compatible smartphone

Xiaomi is a brand that over the years has become very popular in the smartphone segment, with devices that offer very good value for money. The Redmi range is the most aggressive as it is budget priced and has balanced spec sheets so we get what we pay for. For this good plan we focus on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G in its 128 GB version since its price has just benefited from a very nice price drop.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: 5G at a low price with a large 90 Hz screen

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 that we offer you today is the 5G model, so you can take advantage of the new packages and offers from the different operators in the area, but this is not the only argument since it is equipped with a 6.5 -inch DotDisplay screen (Full HD+ – 2400 x 1080 pixels) with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which is exceptional for its price range. Such a smooth screen is rarely available for 229 euros.

This model has a balanced and versatile technical sheet. Xiaomi has opted for a MediaTek processor, it’s the Dimensity 700 compatible with 5G networks. This is coupled with 4GB of memory (RAM) and 128GB of storage. So you have enough to install many applications available on the Play Store and shoot at any cost with its triple sensor module:

48 megapixels2 megapixels2 megapixels

In terms of autonomy, it has a 5000mAh battery compatible with 18W fast charging.

