Price reduction for the sale of this 4K UHD HDR10+ LED TV

It’s almost the end of the sale and if you’re looking for an XXL 4K LED TV, there’s a good deal on the Samsung 65TU7022 here. The latter has again experienced a fall in price.

Samsung 65TU7022: excellent picture quality

Samsung is one of the most popular brands and today we have a great deal for you on the Samsung 65TU7022, a 65 inch diagonal LED TV, or about 163 cm, so you’ll have to give space to use it. The latter shows a 4K UHD resolution of 2840 x 2160 pixels with HDR10+ compatibility. Everything is managed by the brand’s 4K Crystal Processor, optimizing brightness and contrast for an even more realistic image.

You can also work from the comfort of your sofa from this TV thanks to remote access that allows you to wirelessly view your computer’s display.

The 65TU7022 is a SmartTV that runs on the Tyzen OS operating system. This gives you access to a wide range of applications such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, MyCanal or even YouTube. Also note that it is compatible with the Amazon Alexa assistant.

The Samsung 65TU7022 TV currently costs 669.99 euros, while in the previous promotion it was 719.99 euros and around 900 euros starting price. And to complete your video system, we also have a great high-end soundbar.

3 reasons for temptation

Large 65-inch diagonalImage qualityAmazon Alexa compatibility

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.