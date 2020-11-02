Price reduction for the Fnatic React gaming headset, a great alternative to the HyperX Cloud

If you are looking for a very good gaming headset and can’t find any ads on the HyperX Cloud, here’s a very good alternative that is available at a very good price exactly: Fnatic React.

Fnatic React: a real alternative to the HyperX Cloud

The HyperX Cloud is a great gaming headset and is popular with a lot of gamers, except that it’s not always for sale when you’re looking to save money. On the other hand, we currently have the Fnatic React which is also good and compatible with PC, PS3, Nintendo Switch and Mobile (smartphone and tablet).

This gaming headset features 53mm headphones with huge memory foam pads that wrap around your ears. Same goes for the headband that comes to rest on top of your head. The Fnatic React offers very good support and comfort.

For the microphone, this is a detachable model with audio processing that will allow your teammates to hear you perfectly!

You had to count around 85 euros to get your hands on it, but right now it’s benefiting from a drop in price that brings it to 63 euros. This gaming headset is perfect if you have chosen this powerful laptop.

3 good reasons to crack

Cross-platform compatibility Alternative to HyperX Cloud Comfortable

